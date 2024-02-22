In ‘Io Capitano,’ two cousins on a treacherous quest

Sarr and Fall play Seydou and Moussa, respectively. They are cousins, aspiring teenage musicians living in Dakar, Senegal, who dream of seeking fame in Europe and “signing autographs for white people.” The songs they compose have made them popular in the neighborhood, which only fuels their dreams of hitting it big overseas.

“Io Capitano,” Italy’s submission for the best international film Oscar, tells a migration tale that is as timely as ever. Director Matteo Garrone (“Gomorrah”) shines a light of empathy on the people whom politicians consistently seek to dehumanize as unworthy others whose lives have no value. I’m not surprised this film received an Academy Award nomination. It’s well-directed, beautifully shot, and features superb performances by newcomers Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall.

Still from "Io Capitano," directed by Matteo Garrone. GRETA DE LAZZARIS

One song’s lyrics come directly from a rant by Seydou’s mother (Ndeye Khady Sy). She freaks out when he tells her that he and Moussa want to illegally emigrate to Italy. The duo have been doing construction jobs in secret for the money to make the trip. Seydou’s Mom tells him he cannot leave, that it’s dangerous, and the desert and sea are filled with the bodies of those who have tried. “You’re so gullible,” she tells him. His mother knows of what she speaks.

Sisko (Oumar Diaw), a man Seydou seeks who can set them on the right path, echoes that sentiment. He yells at the boys, demanding they forget about the entire thing. The frightening run-in only delays the inevitable; without telling their parents, Seydou and Moussa set off for Italy.

Their quest includes traveling by bus and overcrowded truck, on foot through the treacherous Sahara desert, and, in the climactic last half hour, by sea on a rickety boat. For a time, the teens are separated, leaving us with Seydou trying to survive alone while searching for Moussa.

Seydou Sarr in "Io Capitano." GRETA DE LAZZARIS

Garrone isn’t a director known for sugarcoating his stories. Though “Io Capitano” balances its neorealist trappings with the occasional flight into magical realism, we are spared very little. There are scenes of torture, death, and brutality, some of which is hard to watch. The script by Garrone, Massimo Ceccherini, Massimo Gaudioso, and Andrea Tagliaferri (with input from actual migrants) features all manner of charlatans and bad agents who take advantage of downtrodden people whenever possible. Both teens are captured and jailed at one point, simply because they don’t have the money to buy their way out.

But this film isn’t a wallow in misery. Rather, it’s a hero’s journey that documents Seydou’s coming into his own sense of strength and leadership. There are better angels present, including a jailed carpenter who impulsively takes Seydou along with him to work on a bigwig’s house. The promise of freedom and safe passage to Tripoli awaits if they do a good job.

The performances here are exceptional. Sarr captures the uncertainty, naivete, and fears of a 16-year old being thrust into danger and responsibility. He’s equally matched by Fall, as the stronger-willed cousin who keeps their spirits up and their dreams of celebrity alive.

The visuals in "Io Capitano" make viewers feel just how arduous the migrants' journey is. GRETA DE LAZZARIS

Additionally, the excellent desert cinematography by Paolo Carnera gives “Io Capitano” a grand sense of scope. There are scenes of people walking through the desert, which Carnera shoots to make them look as small as worker ants trudging back to their anthill. The visuals make us feel just how arduous this journey is.

There’s also a fantasy scene where Seydou saves a woman who collapsed in the desert, pulling her to safety as she floats in the sky. Her green dress stands out against the brown sands like a colorful kite.

“Io Capitano” doesn’t try to convince viewers whether Seydou, Moussa, and all the other migrants have a right to seek a better life. What it does do, however, is tell their story in a way that makes them far more human and relatable than most of the news stories we see nowadays.

★★★½

IO CAPITANO

Directed by Matteo Garrone. Written by Garrone, Massimo Ceccherini, Massimo Gaudioso, and Andrea Tagliaferri. Starring Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall, Ndeye Khady Sy, Oumar Diaw. At Landmark Kendall Square. 123 minutes. In Wolof and French, subtitled. Unrated (scenes of torture, violence, profanity)





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.