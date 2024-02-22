Local bestsellers for the week ended Feb. 18

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. Martyr! Kaveh Akbar Knopf

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

6. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. The Book of Love Kelly Link Random House

10. The Fury Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

5. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

7. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog Maybell Eequay Summersdale

9. 5 Ingredients Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food Jamie Oliver Flatiron Books

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

2. Bride Ali Hazelwood Berkley

3. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

4. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

5. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

6. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

9. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

10. The Five-Star Weekend Elin Hilderbrand Back Bay Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

3. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

6. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House Trade Paperbacks

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America Leila Philip Twelve

10. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.