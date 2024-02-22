Sheila Heti on classic versus contemporary novels

In her newest book, “The Alphabetical Diaries,” Sheila Heti mined a decade of daily journal keeping and organized her thoughts, from mundane details to koan-like observations, from A to Z. The sum is, as one reviewer writes, “powerful and intimate.” Heti is the author of 11 books and has charted new territory in novel writing with “Pure Colour,” “Motherhood,” and “How Should a Person Be?” She lives in Toronto and currently teaches at Western University in London, Ontario.

I’m reading the essay collection “The Odd Woman and the City” by Vivian Gornick, who’s brilliant. A lot of my students are fans of R.F. Kuang, who I hadn’t read. I just finished “Yellowface.” That is not a book to read on book tour because it’s a thriller about all the terrible things that can happen to a writer. I also just finished Blake Butler’s memoir “Molly.” He was married to the poet Molly Brodak, who committed suicide. It’s really transfixing and heartbreaking.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

What was your last great read?

Advertisement

Adelle Waldman’s “Help Wanted.” It’s about a store, like a Target, and all the workers who organize to get their boss fired. It’s like a group protagonist as opposed to one person. Not a lot of books do that.

How would you describe your reading?

I read a lot of fiction, classic and contemporary. I also love reading plays. I love reading Harold Pinter, Ntozake Shange, Joe Orton, and Beckett. My favorite contemporary play to read is Aleshea Harris’s “Is God Is.” There’s something very mysterious about reading a play because you have to use your imagination more. I also like books that tell you how to do things or how people did things, such as “Eat Me,” about Kenny Shopsin’s Greenwich Village restaurant. It’s his recipes plus his philosophy. I like books by people who aren’t writers. The books are not about the beauty of the writing, but about something only the authors know.

Advertisement

What is the last classic novel that you read?

“The Ladies’ Paradise” by Émile Zola, which is about the first department store in Paris in the late 1800s. The issues we are fighting about with Amazon, they were fighting about with department stores, such as they would put small shops out of business. It’s a beautiful human story. Zola’s one of my favorite writers.

Do you make a point of reading classics?

No, it’s just that so many great novels were written in the 19th century. I guess it was something about the pace of the world or the way people observed, or that there weren’t movies and TVs. The novel did so much then. The novel now doesn’t do quite the same thing.

Are there books you recommend regularly?

Jane Bowles’s “Two Serious Ladies,” which is one of my favorite novels. I recommend C.S. Lewis’s “The Screwtape Letters” a lot, and Zola’s “Germinal.” I can’t believe how good it is.

How would you like to change yourself as a reader?

I’d like to have a better memory for the books I’ve read. I just take away the mood of them but I don’t remember details. I also easily forget characters’ names. There are books like “War and Peace” that I find hard to read because I can’t keep track of the characters.

Advertisement

How do you take care of your books?

My books are a mess. I’m always trying to keep them from taking over the house. I have a lot of books that are half destroyed. I used to have rabbits, and they would go along the bottom shelves and nibble at the book spines. They really liked the thicker books, like David Foster Wallace’s “Infinite Jest.”

What books will you take with you on your book tour?

Sigrid Nunez’s “What Are You Going Through.” I also want to read Capote’s “In Cold Blood” finally. But it doesn’t make sense to bring books on tour because you are always in bookstores. A better strategy would be to buy books during the tour. Then I’ll remember where I got them. If you order books online, they don’t have that. They aren’t that precious. I think I’ll take the Nunez and just fill my suitcase with books as I go.