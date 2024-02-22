In Watertown visit, Senator Warren and FTC head Lina Khan look to jumpstart right-to-repair

“The people of Massachusetts have spoken to this issue by a margin of three to one and, by golly, they ought to have the right to repair that they voted for,” said Warren, during a tour of Direct Tire & Auto in Watertown.

Massachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren has no idea why it’s taking so long to enforce the 2020 state law that gives consumers a right to access the digital information that controls their cars. But in a Thursday visit to a Boston-area auto repair shop, Warren hoped to generate fresh momentum for the right-to-repair movement in a state where it’s overwhelmingly popular with voters.

Enacted by a 2020 voter referendum, the Massachusetts law would require carmakers that sell vehicles in the state to provide car owners with wireless access to the car’s “telematics” — the software and data stored on the vehicle. This would let vehicle owners share the data with independent car-repair shops, letting them compete on an equal footing with factory-authorized shops that already have access to the data.

In 2020, an alliance of major automakers sued to block enforcement of the law, and the lawsuit has been tied up in Boston federal court ever since. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said last March that she intends to begin enforcing the law, but her office has taken no action so far.

And there has been no action in the federal lawsuit since December. US District Judge Douglas Woodlock has given no indication of when he plans to issue a ruling.

Direct Tire president Bob Lane said failure to enforce the law is taking a toll on his repair shop. He said his technicians recently turned away a 2020 vehicle they couldn’t fix because they lacked access to the car’s software. “That’s not a level playing field,” Lane said.

Warren was accompanied on her visit by Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, whose agency is cracking down on companies that make it difficult to repair their products. For example, Khan reached settlements with motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and barbecue grill maker Weber to stop voiding the warranties of customers who used aftermarket parts to make repairs.

Khan said that without right-to-repair laws, carmakers could use their control over software as a way to force consumers to use only company-authorized repair shops. “As you see more and more digitization,” Khan said, “it’s actually giving more and more opportunities to create blocks to competition.”

Warren called for a federal law protecting consumers’ rights to fix their own products, but added that “the state also has a role to play until Congress steps up fully.”

Asked by a Globe reporter at the Watertown visit, Khan and Warren refused to accept blame for 350 recent layoffs at Bedford-based robotics company iRobot. The job losses followed the collapse of a proposed acquisition of iRobot by tech giant Amazon. Warren was a vocal opponent of the Amazon deal, saying that the company could use its market power to crush rival robot makers and gain a dominant share of the market.

Khan declined to speak directly about the proposed acquisition. But she expressed skepticism about letting large corporations buy their way into new lines of business. “Being able to buy up some of these independent companies can just allow them to lock up the market and really make it very difficult for any independents to compete,” Khan said.

Warren said the failed acquisition wasn’t the source of iRobot’s problems.

“I’m sorry when employees lose their jobs because companies are struggling,” said Warren, who added: “IRobot’s problems didn’t start last week or last month or even last year. IRobot’s problems started long ago when they started shipping jobs over to China, and when Wall Street started upping the pressure on executives to produce higher returns and to hollow out the company. Letting Amazon buy up every medium-sized and small business in America is not a solution.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.