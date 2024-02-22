Can we bring back manufacturing to the US?

Throughout the last half century, more of our stuff has been made somewhere else from coffee mugs to computers.

Much of the manufacturing that once provided the economic backbone of US regional economies has relocated to distant countries. It’s actually hard to find something made in the USA.

Rachel Slade, a Boston journalist who has been a regular contributor to the Globe, has a new book called “Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (And How It Got That Way).” She is this week’s guest on Globe Opinion’s Say More podcast, which is available at globe.com/saymore and wherever you find your podcasts.

Advertisement

Slade chronicles the rebirth of manufacturing through American Roots, a Westbrook, Maine, maker of hoodie sweat shirts launched in 2015 by Ben Waxman, who set out to create jobs in his hometown. He grew up in the textile business; his mother, Dory, bought local woolens to make capes, shawls, and blankets.

Slade tells Say More host and Globe columnist Shirley Leung that it’s not only possible to bring manufacturing back to the US but necessary. Here is an edited excerpt of the conversation:

You set out in this book to explore the death and possible rebirth of American manufacturing. New England used to be an epicenter of textile and shoe manufacturing. Why has manufacturing been so hard to maintain in places like New England?

New England was such a powerhouse. We made shoes here. We made textiles here. We made apparel here. In the late ‘80s people started to really see this free trade thing coming. A lot of manufacturing companies were family owned, and there weren’t succession plans in place anymore. They weren’t necessarily investing in high-tech equipment [and] keeping up with the times. There was just a sense of, “This is a losing proposition.” It really took root after the passage of NAFTA, when suddenly there were no penalties for offshoring labor to Canada and to Mexico and eventually to Central America.

Advertisement

Then when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2002 and got most favored nation status, goods were flooding in from China that actually cost American consumers less than what they cost to produce.

Can you talk about how the pandemic highlighted the need for domestic manufacturing?

I opened my book with the scene [that] was making the front pages of The New York Times, the LA Times, The Washington Post. It was this huge armada of container ships off the coast of California, the LA port, and we couldn’t dock and unload those ships fast enough. There was so much demand for imported goods, mostly consumer stuff ordered through Amazon. Then we had empty shelves. We had drug shortages. We had PPE shortages.

The pandemic could not be a better wake-up call. We know the problems, and we have the capacity to rebuild. All of this manufacturing vanishing has happened within my lifetime. It’s not ancient history. We can reverse the trend.

Tell us about American Roots, the Maine company you followed for three years.

They’re an incredible company. So it’s a husband and wife team, Ben and Whitney Waxman. There are a lot of companies out there that produce things in America. What I was really looking for was a company that is absolutely dedicated to its workforce and committed to not offshoring. So the Waxmans started with an ethical and moral code, and they are sticking by that. This company is a unicorn. I was thrilled when I found them. I had been looking for them for a decade. This is the book I wanted to write, but I didn’t have a company to write about.

Advertisement

Anaam Jabbir, right, 52, originally from Iraq and now a factory floor supervisor and union president at the American Roots clothing in Westbrook, Maine, fixed a sewing machine for mask production on the production floor of the American Roots clothing factory in Westbrook, Maine, on July 8, 2020. Tristan Spinski/The Washington Post

One of my favorite parts of the book is about the refugee community. I’m not sure if Ben and Whitney could have pulled off American Roots without having this refugee community in Maine.

The first challenge was creating a workforce out of nothing. They’re up in Maine. The [textile] industry is gone.There are very few companies in the area in New England doing the kinds of things that they’re doing. So they had to find workers, train workers, and keep workers. In America, that’s very hard right now.

So when they started their company in Portland, Maine, they thought originally that it was going to be apparel workers who had lost their jobs after NAFTA. That’s not who walked in the door. The people who started walking through that door were new Americans. They were people who had come from Angola, who had come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who had come from Iraq. These were populations that had been through a lot and were just looking to rebuild their lives in a safe place.

Reading a book about manufacturing can be depressing. But you really have hope for the future of American manufacturing. Why?

Advertisement

I am extremely optimistic because we don’t have a choice. At the end of the day, what we have been doing with our economy, in my opinion, and a lot of other people agree with me, is unsustainable. We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. We’re not going to have the capacity to build things for ourselves. We’re not giving our children the opportunities that others had to find diverse pathways towards success. Let’s take this as as a clarion call to get our act together and think more about making stuff here and supporting each other and rebuilding society even better than we did before.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Anna Kusmer can be reached at anna.kusmer@globe.com.