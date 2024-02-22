Vineyard Wind now generating power

The Vineyard Wind project in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard has cleared an important milestone: The first tranche of five GE Haliade-X turbines, with a combined 68 megawatts of capacity, is now generating power for the region’s electric grid. That’s enough electricity to serve about 30,000 homes. When complete, the $4 billion wind farm will generate 806 megawatts, or enough power for about 400,000 homes, for customers of three major electric utilities in Massachusetts, via a power line that makes landfall in Barnstable. The Vineyard Wind project, a joint venture of Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is going up around the same time as another, smaller offshore wind farm, the South Fork project developed by Orsted and Eversource to serve Long Island, N.Y. These are the first two commercial scale offshore wind projects in the United States. Governor Maura Healey hailed the Vineyard Wind milestone, saying “America’s offshore wind industry has gone from a dream to reality.” Until this week, each of the Vineyard Wind turbines was only providing intermittent power to the grid. So far, nine of Vineyard Wind’s 62 turbines have been installed. — JON CHESTO

ATHLETIC SHOES

New Balance had a good run in 2023

New Balance ran at a strong pace in 2023, as evidenced by a 23 percent increase in annual revenue that the Boston-based athletic shoe company reported on Thursday. The Boston-based company attributed its $6.5 billion in sales for the year in large part to a surge in online customers. The company, owned by Jim and Anne Davis, also recorded a record $1 billion in apparel sales last year, as part of that broader revenue number, for the first time. In 2023, the company also invested in its domestic manufacturing operations, with the start of construction on a new factory in Londonderry, N.H, the opening of a new distribution center near Nashville, and an expansion of the company’s Skowhegan, Maine factory. — JON CHESTO

SOCIAL MEDIA

Reddit submits plans for IPO

Reddit filed for an initial public offering, confirming its revenue growth and helping to propel a still tenuous resurgence in US listings. The San Francisco-based social media company, more than two years after first filing confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, submitted those plans publicly on Thursday. Reddit won’t disclose proposed terms for the IPO, including its valuation in a listing, until a later filing. The company has been advised to consider a valuation of at least $5 billion in an IPO and could begin marketing the shares as soon as March, Bloomberg News previously reported. The company is a high-profile addition to the year’s roster of newly and soon-to-be public companies. Thirty-four firms have raised more than $7.1 billion in IPOs on US exchanges since Jan. 1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest of those listings was the $1.57 billion offering by Amer Sports Inc. in January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Coalition created to block unauthorized airplane parts from supply chain

Boeing, General Electric, and a roster of aviation heavyweights are exploring new safeguards after rogue parts were discovered on passenger jets around the world in one of the industry’s biggest recent scandals. A coalition announced Thursday aims to stop unauthorized aircraft components from entering the global supply chain, according to a GE Aerospace representative. Other founding members of the group include Delta Air Lines, Airbus, American Airlines, and United Airlines. The alliance represents the industry’s most direct response yet to the parts scandal, which was first reported by Bloomberg News last year. AOG Technics Ltd., a little-known UK distributor of spare aircraft parts, was accused of selling thousands of components backed by forged documentation, prompting a global race by airlines to track down suspect parts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW recalls cars over fuel leak

Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 cars in the United States to fix a potential fuel leak that can increase the risk of fires. The recall covers certain Audi A3s and VW Golfs and GTIs from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are 2015 through 2019 Golf Sportwagens, and 2019 and 2020 VW Jettas. All the recalled cars have front-wheel drive. VW says in documents posted Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a problem with a pump seal can let fuel leak from a charcoal canister in the emissions control system. The agency says leaking fuel increases therisk of a fire. Dealers will replace the pump, which is inside the fuel tank, at no cost to owners. VW will send out notification letters starting April 12. The recall is the second for many of the car owners. VW recalled about 110,000 cars for the same problem in 2016, but the company found that the replacement pumps from the previous recall also were failing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STOCK EXCHANGES

London market loses another company

London’s shrinking stock market suffered a fresh setback after British drug maker Indivior said it could move its primary listing to the United States. Indivior’s share price soared Thursday following its statement that it was starting talks with shareholders on the potential switch in the summer. The move would attract more investors and analysts coverage as well as potentially leading to inclusion in major US indexes, it added. The pharmaceutical manufacturer plans to keep a secondary listing in the UK. The lure of New York’s deeper pools of investor cash have already prompted companies including CRH and Ferguson to move their primary listings to the United States. Chip designer Arm Holdings opted to list in New York last year, while Flutter Entertainment shareholders will vote on May 1 on the gambling company’s plan to move its primary listing to the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates rise again

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose this week for the third time in as many weeks, driving up home loan borrowing costs in just as the spring home buying season ramps up. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.90 percent from 6.77 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.5 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales up in January

Sales of previously occupied US homes rose in January as homebuyers were encouraged by easing mortgage rates and a modest pickup in properties on the market. Existing home sales rose 3.1 percent last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Associationof Realtors said Thursday. That’s the strongest sales pace since August and is slightly higher than the 3.98 million salesbpace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber exploring employing scooters and motorbikes in India

Uber wants to quicken an expansion into the cheaper but potentially larger market for two- and three-wheeled rides in India, extending a long-running rivalry with local provider Ola. Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday talked about how Uber was trying out services from scooters to motorbikes in what he called his “toughest market,” providing a model for expansion in other countries. The CEO also broached the idea of bus services during an onstage conversation in Bangalore with Nandan Nilekani, the billionaire cofounder and chairman of IT services company Infosys Ltd. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



