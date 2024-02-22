In Camden, Maine, blazing hearth and seaside views combine for winter romance

Our getaway tradition started well before the pandemic lockdown. We were looking for a nice hotel room with a whirlpool tub and a fireplace for a post-holiday getaway near Pat’s early January birthday. As we priced such rooms and considered our budget, we realized that rates dropped the farther we got from Boston and that a surprising number of lodgings in midcoast Maine stay open in the winter. So do a growing number of shops and restaurants. We finally hit paydirt at the Grand Harbor Inn in Camden, where some rooms feature the requisite tub and fireplace — along with harbor views. The hotel’s ‶Great Rates for a Great Cause″ promotion offers a 40 percent reduction on most rooms for a stay of two nights or more plus a donation of at least $50 per night to a specified charity. (This year it’s an animal sanctuary.) The deal is available through April.

CAMDEN, Maine — Call us practical romantics. Heading to the Maine coast might seem counter-intuitive in the winter, when the inland ski slopes command the major action. But really choice coastal lodgings are much easier to book (and to afford) this time of year. We’re happy to spend some quality time at a seaside retreat that comes at a discount and with a feel-good bonus for charity.

Midcoast Maine is a tranquil place in winter. Already a postcard-like destination, Camden is even prettier cloaked in snow. It looks like a small town again rather than a yacht harbor where shoppers crowd the streets looking for lobster-themed souvenirs. The streets are pretty quiet, apart from the crunch of tires driving through light snow.

Fireplaces in the Grand Harbor Inn are especially welcoming during the winter months. Matthew Lovette

While it’s true that some businesses close or keep arbitrary hours in the winter, there’s no shortage of places to spend money. We enjoy perusing the housewares stores, upscale clothing boutiques, and smattering of galleries before stopping at the ever-dependable Owl & Turtle Bookshop Café (33 Bay View Street; 207-230-7335, owlandturtle.com) for treats and books to read back by the fireplace. Many of these hardy year-round shops have winter sales to make space for new spring merchandise.

The balcony on Room 8 at the Grand Harbor Inn looks beyond Bay View Wharf to offshore islands at the mouth of Camden harbor. David Lyon

Given our base on the harbor, we gravitate to long walks along the streets that follow the shoreline. The view of the famous harbor is spectacular from the park by the library at the head of the town’s natural amphitheater. From the ramrod-straight statue of a Union soldier, we head south through the village center. Sidewalks along aptly named Bay View Street extend along the water all the way to the Curtis Island overlook at the junction with Beacon Street (presumably so named for the view of the island’s lighthouse).

On a clear day, winter light assumes a magical character along Camden's outer harbor. David Lyon

When we crave a more “urban″ experience, we drive to nearby Rockland, which has even more shops and eateries as well as two excellent art museums and a slew of art galleries. The exhibit “On This Island″ at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art seems especially appropriate for the season. Painter Carla Weeks chronicles life on Arrowsic Island, one of the large islands south of Woolwich. Her “Winter Grid″ portfolio of small canvases forms a calendar-like exploration of the march of the season in seaside Maine.

The better-known Farnsworth Art Museum marks its 75th anniversary this year. Paintings by N.C., Andrew, and Jamie Wyeth and one of the country’s largest collections of work by Louise Nevelson are the evergreen attractions at this museum devoted to artists with ties to Maine. At the moment, romance seems to be bursting out all over. The blue and red aluminum version of Robert Indiana’s famous ‶LOVE″ sculpture is a favorite selfie background for lovebird visitors. And through May 1, the Museum Street facade of the Farnsworth’s main building displays an upbeat and bright collaborative mural painted by Portland-based artists Rachel Gloria Adams and her husband Ryan Adams. Called “You Showed Me Love,″ it draws imagery from a song that they recall listening to on their first date.

This Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland is a popular place to take selfies. David Lyon

Back in Camden, there’s plenty to do outdoors as well. For those inclined to slide down hills, the municipally operated Camden Snow Bowl on the west side of town has ski and snowshoe trails as well as a celebrated toboggan run. Camden Hills State Park, north of town, is a great place to walk or strap on snowshoes (weather cooperating) for scenic hikes on its trails. The parking lot for the Mount Battie Road is plowed for easy access, though the road itself may be closed between November and May.

After all, a little cold-weather exertion makes the fireplace and the whirlpool tub back at the hotel all the more enticing. We like to chill a bottle of sparkling wine, order a pizza, and settle in by the fire. Knowing that we’re also doing some good makes the experience all the better.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

Even in the snow, the Soldier's Memorial keeps watch over Camden's inner harbor. David Lyon

If you go …

Where to stay

Grand Harbor Inn

14 Bay View Landing, Camden Maine

877-553-6997, grandharborinn.com

from $275 (plus donation) for two nights with ‶Great Rates for a Great Cause″ promotion

What to do

Center for Maine Contemporary Art

21 Winter Street, Rockland, Maine

207-701-5005, cmcanow.org

Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

General admission $10

Farnsworth Art Museum

16 Museum Street, Rockland, Maine

207-596-6457, farnsworthmuseum.org

Open Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Adults $20

Camden Snow Bowl

20 Barnestown Road, Camden, Maine

207-236-3438, camdensnowbowl.com

Open Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

One-day lift tickets $25-$48, uphill travel pass $5

Camden Hills State Park

280 Belfast Road, Camden, Maine

207-236-0849, maine.gov/dacf/parks/trail_activities/camden_trail_conditions.shtml

Open daily 9 a.m.-sunset

Non-resident day pass $6

