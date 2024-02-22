Yume Ga Arukara expands to the Seaport; Boston’s top female chefs gather for Women’s History Month

Coming soon : Boston Chops and Deuxave ’s Chris Coombs gets into the pickleball game with Bosse , an indoor pickleball and culinary complex in the old Neiman Marcus space at the Natick Mall (1245 Worcester St.) this fall. The 21-court facility will have an Italian restaurant, an all-day cafe, a sports bar, and a courtside spot. Look for it this fall.

Openings : Japanese udon noodle parlor Yume Ga Arukara expands from Porter Square to the Seaport (70 Pier 4 Blvd.). In 2018, Bon Appétit named it one of the top new restaurants in America; now, executive chef Tomohiro Shinoda helms the new 20-seat location, serving udon and biang biang noodles, tempura, beer, wine, and sake. Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Events: Let’s Talk Womxn Boston hosts a gala on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Dorchester’s Boston Harbor Distillery (12R Ericsson St.) to honor Women’s History Month, with talks and tastings from Boston’s top female chefs and culinary entrepreneurs: Elizabeth Almeida (Fat Moon Mushrooms); Kristin Canty (Woods Hill Pier 4); Nancy Cushman (Bianca, Hojoko, O Ya); Rhonda Kallman (Boston Harbor Distillery); Nancy Matheson-Burns (Dole & Bailey); Casey White (Jaju Pierogi); Jen Ziskin (Heritage of Sherborn, La Morra, Punch Bowl); and many more. There’s also live music from The Femmes, and dancing is encouraged. Tickets start at $95; get them at http://tinyurl.com/4wtarnmj.

Happy hours: Visit Newton’s da LaPosta (825 Washington St.) Thursday through Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. for aperitivo hour: Sip martinis, champagne cocktails, and Lambrusco with bruschetta, fried olives, and fried dough.

Lunches: Kenmore Square’s Blue Ribbon Sushi (500A Commonwealth Ave.) is now open for lunch. Visit from noon until 4 p.m. daily for wagyu meatballs, miso cod, sashimi, and green tea crème brûlée, plus a wide array of sake.

