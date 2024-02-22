Yume Ga Arukara expands to the Seaport; Boston’s top female chefs gather for Women’s History Month

Openings: Japanese udon noodle parlor Yume Ga Arukara expands from Porter Square to the Seaport (70 Pier 4 Blvd.). In 2018, Bon Appétit named it one of the top new restaurants in America; now, executive chef Tomohiro Shinoda helms the new 20-seat location, serving udon and biang biang noodles, tempura, beer, wine, and sake. Visit daily from 11 a.m.
Coming soon: Boston Chops and Deuxave’s Chris Coombs gets into the pickleball game with Bosse, an indoor pickleball and culinary complex in the old Neiman Marcus space at the Natick Mall (1245 Worcester St.) this fall. The 21-court facility will have an Italian restaurant, an all-day cafe, a sports bar, and a courtside spot. Look for it this fall.
Advertisement
Events: Let’s Talk Womxn Boston hosts a gala on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Dorchester’s Boston Harbor Distillery (12R Ericsson St.) to honor Women’s History Month, with talks and tastings from Boston’s top female chefs and culinary entrepreneurs: Elizabeth Almeida (Fat Moon Mushrooms); Kristin Canty (Woods Hill Pier 4); Nancy Cushman (Bianca, Hojoko, O Ya); Rhonda Kallman (Boston Harbor Distillery); Nancy Matheson-Burns (Dole & Bailey); Casey White (Jaju Pierogi); Jen Ziskin (Heritage of Sherborn, La Morra, Punch Bowl); and many more. There’s also live music from The Femmes, and dancing is encouraged. Tickets start at $95; get them at http://tinyurl.com/4wtarnmj.
Happy hours: Visit Newton’s da LaPosta (825 Washington St.) Thursday through Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. for aperitivo hour: Sip martinis, champagne cocktails, and Lambrusco with bruschetta, fried olives, and fried dough.
Lunches: Kenmore Square’s Blue Ribbon Sushi (500A Commonwealth Ave.) is now open for lunch. Visit from noon until 4 p.m. daily for wagyu meatballs, miso cod, sashimi, and green tea crème brûlée, plus a wide array of sake.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.