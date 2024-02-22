Celtic fiddlers in Worcester, Kuala Lumpur on foot, and leggings made from recycled plastic

Fiddling duo Natalie MacMaster and her husband, Donnell Leahy, perform in Worcester at the Hanover Theatre March 9, with appearances by the couple’s fiddle-playing children, too. MacMaster, winner of a Grammy and two Juno awards, has dazzled audiences throughout New England from Worcester to Newport. The accomplished fiddler and step-dancer from Cape Breton will perform Celtic numbers with Leahy, a world-renowned fiddler with Irish and Cape Breton roots, during their fun, high-energy performance presented by Music Worcester. The performance, geared to all ages, begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $25 for students and youth; $49-$65 adults. musicworcester.org

Jane Rai, an award-winning guide and the founder of Free Walk Kuala Lumpur Unscripted, leads tip-based tours around old Kuala Lumpur that blend history, storytelling, and fun facts. Kari Bodnarchuk

THERE

Discover Kuala Lumpur on foot

Take a free unscripted walking tour of Kuala Lumpur and explore top landmarks and tucked-away spots while learning about the city’s heritage along the way. Jane Rai, an award-winning guide and the founder of Free Walk Kuala Lumpur Unscripted, leads tip-based tours around old Kuala Lumpur that blend history, storytelling, and fun facts. She’ll take you to one of the city’s oldest mosques (Masjid Jamek) at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers, show you the former British government building overlooking famous Merdeka Square (where Malaysia declared its independence), and point out the world’s tallest twin towers in the distance — the 88-story Petronas Towers (not on the tour, but worth a visit after), which are connected by a 100-foot-high pedestrian skybridge. Then she’ll navigate past food stalls dedicated to women entrepreneurs, show you the rain tree or “5 o’clock tree” (pokok jam lima) — so-called because its flowers close when it rains and at sunset — or steer you into an unassuming Chinese Taoist temple where you’ll hear about fascinating rituals to remove bad luck or ensure prosperity. You’ll also learn about the tin mines that led to the city’s founding and about local Mughul architecture — and that the city library is comfortable and free to visit, and eating food served on a banana leaf (a local Indian tradition) tastes better. Rai or one of her three licensed guides offers two-hour tip-based walks several days a week or customized tours if arranged in advance. The Chinatown Cultural Walk runs Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m., while the historical East-West Connection Walk takes place on Thursdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m.; children welcome. freewalkkualalumpurunscripted.com

The 473-room InterContinental Kuala Lumpur hotel has an English pub, an award-winning Chinese restaurant, and an international brasserie that serves an impressive evening buffet. InterContinental Kuala Lumpur

Where to stay in Kuala Lumpur

Stay at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur hotel in the heart of the city and choose from four different room types and numerous dining options that range from an English pub and an award-winning Chinese restaurant to an international brasserie with Malaysian treats (visit during Ramadan — expected to be March 10-April 9 this year — and enjoy an impressive evening buffet with specialty items found only during this time of year). The spacious lobby has diamond-inspired glass pillars and cozy seating areas overlooking a waterfall and koi pond. The 473-room hotel offers a “classic” room with 452 square feet and king or twin options to the palatial 2,260-square-foot royal suite with its butler service and walk-in wardrobe. Club rooms can access VIP check-in and the Club InterContinental Lounge. As part of its community give-back program, the hotel donates old bed linens to the SURI women’s organization so that the recipients — many single and underprivileged women — can upcycle them into handcrafted products such as passport and business card holders, and a local game called Batu Seremban, all sold in the hotel gift shop. Room rates at this IHG hotel start at $100. https://kualalumpur.intercontinental.com

Tu Tiki Designs has released a new line of leggings with fabrics derived from recycled single-use-plastics. Tatiana Heckles

EVERYWHERE

Turning trash into fun and functional adventure wear

A Pennsylvania-born and -raised woman — now an international schoolteacher in South Korea — took her love of turning trash into eye-catching patterns and created a new line of women’s activewear that work for all types of adventures. Tatiana Heckles, owner of Tu Tiki Designs, started making lightweight SPF-rated swimwear and leggings a few years ago, then noticed all the plastic garbage on the beaches near her home on Jeju Island. This month, the one-woman company has released a new line of leggings with fabrics derived from recycled single-use-plastics (SUPcycled materials) — to raise awareness and turn single-use plastics littering ocean shores into wearable items that last for many uses. These leggings — which blend SUPcycled materials, high-tech Korean spandex, and water-based dyes that are vegan and plastisol-free — offer a compression-like fit without any pinch points (meaning no overly grippy waistbands) so you can climb, bike, hike, swim, and adventure in comfort. The fun and colorful designs depict the materials from which they originated: You’ll see artful geometric prints showing plastic water jugs, straws, bottle caps, or take-out containers. A new line of SUPcycled swim tops and bottoms will launch this summer and Tu Tiki’s original leggings and swimwear will soon transition to the same summer-weight recycled fabric used in Lululemon’s Fast and Free leggings. All products available worldwide and include flat-rate shipping costs of $3.99 for the United States and $4.99 for the rest of the world. $72-$98 leggings; $54-$68 swimwear. www.tu-tiki.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.