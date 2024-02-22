Jury in N.H. finds Adam Montgomery guilty of daughter Harmony’s 2019 murder

“I am grateful to the judge, jury, and Department of Justice for delivering justice for Harmony,” Governor Chris Sununu posted on social media . “Adam Montgomery is a monster and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The jury of nine women and three men, who began deliberating Wednesday afternoon, returned guilty verdicts Thursday on all five charges after more than two weeks of trial that included gruesome testimony about how the defendant shifted the girl’s body from one hiding spot to another before disposing of it months later. Harmony’s body has not been found.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A jury has found Adam Montgomery guilty of fatally beating his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, more than four years ago.

“Today our thoughts are focused on the memory and legacy of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who did not deserve the tragic fate that she suffered,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Harmony’s family and all those who knew and loved her, and we hope today brings them some closure and peace.”

Montgomery’s defense attorneys conceded at the trial’s outset that he should be found guilty of falsifying physical evidence and abusing his daughter’s corpse. The jury concluded he is guilty of the other three charges as well.

The jury found Montgomery guilty of second-degree murder for recklessly causing his daughter’s death in 2019, second-degree assault for an earlier incident of physical abuse, and felony witness tampering for using fear tactics and physical abuse to control his now-estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who ultimately took the stand for two days as the state’s star witness.

Kayla Montgomery testified that she saw her enraged husband repeatedly punch her stepdaughter in the head after the girl soiled herself in the back seat of the car where the family of five was living after an eviction. Rather than notify authorities when they realized the girl had died on Dec. 7, 2019, Kayla Montgomery testified that Adam Montgomery stuffed the girl’s small body into a duffel bag.

Her testimony included stomach-churning details about hearing Harmony’s final anguished moans and complying with Adam Montgomery’s directions to help him relocate and repackage her remains. She said she feared for her own safety and that of her two younger sons. She also testified that she doesn’t know where her husband disposed of Harmony’s body.

Defense attorneys argued Kayla Montgomery crafted a “crazy” story that intermingled lies with the truth to evade accountability for her actions by pinning blame on her husband. Prosecutors refuted those claims and told jurors they don’t have to like Kayla Montgomery to recognize her credibility as a witness.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, acknowledged in her testimony that she is currently serving time for a perjury conviction stemming from the initial story she told authorities to explain away Harmony’s disappearance. That was before she began contradicting her husband’s account.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is already spending decades in prison after he was convicted in 2023 on unrelated firearms offenses. He attended the first day of jury selection in this case, but he declined to be transported from his cell to the courtroom for each day of trial thereafter.

Sentencing will be scheduled for sometime after April 1. Prosecutors said they plan to request that Adam Montgomery be present for sentencing.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.