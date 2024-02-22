Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos are children. What does that mean for IVF in Mass.?

The court ruled Friday that an 1872 Alabama state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”

“This changes the whole dynamic for how you help overcome infertility,” said Dr. Pietro Bortoletto, director of reproductive surgery at Boston IVF Fertility Clinic. “This feels like a big wake up call for infertility doctors everywhere.”

Massachusetts experts say last week’s Alabama Supreme Court decision declaring that frozen embryos must be considered children poses a risk to the future of infertility treatment nationwide.

The case was brought by three Alabama couples who had their extrauterine frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic in 2020. Justice Jay Mitchell told the all-Republican court Friday nothing should exclude “extrauterine children” from coverage under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, after the court previously ruled fetuses killed while a woman is pregnant are included.

“Unborn children are ‘children’ ... without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics,” Mitchell wrote in Friday’s majority ruling.

Advertisement

I. Glenn Cohen, a Harvard Law professor who specializes in bioethics, said the ruling can drastically change the existing in vitro fertilization process, raising its cost and presenting health risks to patients.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, typically includes the practice of storing up to 20 extra mature embryos from a patient in low temperatures, where they can last for 10 years or more. If an embryo is considered a person, experts say extra embryos likely can’t be stored or destroyed, meaning every created embryo has to be implanted.

Alabama’s largest hospital, the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system, paused in vitro fertilization treatments Wednesday as providers and patients across the state scrambled to assess the impact of the ruling.

Advertisement

Bortoletto explained that not every egg fertilizes successfully and not every embryo reaches the stage where it becomes viable to be implanted into a patient. In fact, he said, a genetically tested embryo only implants about 66 percent of the time, and rates for untested embryos are much lower.

“In most IVF cycles you are making extra embryos and that’s what gives people multiple attempts [at pregnancy],” he said. “If these extra embryos are unborn children, I’m not going to want to freeze extra. I’m going to do a bad job.”

Cohen expressed concern about the religious language used in Chief Justice Tom Parker’s concurring opinion, where he wrote: “Even before birth, all human beings bear the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without effacing his glory.”

Cohen said this language was particularly unusual to see in court opinion and “not something that should be imposed on all persons in Alabama.”

Bortoletto works with patients who face the tough challenge of infertility every day, and sees firsthand how important IVF practice is to the likelihood of them having children.

A “2-cell organism kept at -120 degrees Celsius is not an unborn child,” he said.

Cohen told the Globe he sees the Alabama decision as a “goalpost” in the ongoing abortion restriction movement.

“The two areas of abortion and infertility treatment are becoming more intertwined, which may cause difficulties,” he said.

For now, Massachusetts doesn’t need to worry about ceasing IVF practices, Cohen said. But he said the recent judiciary debate over considering fetuses and embryos as children could lead the US Supreme Court to redefine “persons” under the 14th Amendment to include extrauterine embryos and unborn children.

Advertisement

If this were to happen, Cohen and Bortoletto say infertility treatments could become extinct, because the freezing or disposing of “a child” would be illegal under federal law.

Bortoletto said he and his team of doctors at Boston IVF are nervous, considering there are already so few IVF clinics in Alabama, limiting care for those who require infertility services in the south. He said he plans to ask some of his patients who have relocated to Alabama to continue storing their extra embryos at his Boston clinic, where they will be safe.

Bortoletto said he’s proud of Massachusetts’ history of supporting those seeking to overcome infertility, pointing to state legislation that ensures infertility procedures are covered by insurance. He hopes Massachusetts continues to serve as a model for the rest of the country and that IVF care is not disrupted by potential future US judiciary decisions.

“Massachusetts is a beacon in how the US should do infertility care,” he said. “This [ruling] affects all of us.”

Material from wires was used in this report.





Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.