‘If you want to succeed, you got to show up’: Alex Rodriguez heeded lessons from MLK

Alex Rodriguez spent decades advocating for Latino families in Boston before he shifted his work to the national level under President Clinton. Now, at 82, Rodriguez hopes the new generation will pick up where he left off.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

“Don’t let the current news make you despair,” said Rodriguez. “Go to your political meetings, go to your community meetings, and try to come up on the side of positive.”

Born and raised by Puerto Rican immigrant parents in New York City, Rodriguez moved to Boston in 1965. The same year, he began serving the greater Roxbury community as the executive director of the Cooper Community Center, a position that allowed him to fight for community-owned-and-operated housing.

A few months later, Rodriguez received a call from the Rev. Gilbert Caldwell alerting him that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was coming to march in Boston. He joined a small group of community leaders who spent the spring of 1965 planning the event. After attending the March on Washington two years prior, Rodriguez said he had a vision for what the first large-scale civil rights march in the Northeast could be.

“I had gotten shocked walking past the Washington Monument, I had never seen that many people in one place in my whole life,” said Rodriguez. “So, I had that as the goal.”

Rodriguez was put in charge of security, and when King led more than 20,000 people from Roxbury to Boston Common on April 23, it was his job to make sure the reverend didn’t get “swallowed up by the crowd.”

Rodriguez is proud of what he contributed to the march. But more important, he said, were the lessons he learned from King.

“I’m proud that I got the message from Martin,” said Rodriguez. “The message was that you got to show up. If you want to succeed, you got to show up.”

In 1969, Rodriguez helped create the Task Force on Children Out of School to combat educational disparities in Boston’s public schools. He served as a member of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination from 1976 to 1981, and as chairman of the commission from 1984 to 1991. Rodriguez left Boston in 1995 to serve in Clinton’s Treasury Department before returning to the city in 1998 for his own congressional campaign, an unsuccessful bid that saw the seat go to Mike Capuano.

Despite his long list of contributions to Boston, Rodriguez said the honor of being named one of the “Heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza came as a surprise.

“When you’re a part of history, you don’t know you’re a part of history,” said Rodriguez. “When it happened, I didn’t think it was such a big deal.”

During the frenzy of the unveiling ceremony in January 2023, Rodriguez said, he did not have an opportunity to truly revel in The Embrace statue and the Freedom Plaza. When he returned to Boston this past Thanksgiving, however, Rodriguez was able to fully appreciate the artwork and praised the piece. He said that any conversation spurred by the memorial is important.

“People have opinions on art, and that’s what art’s supposed to do,” said Rodriguez. “It’s supposed to get you to talk about it.”

Rodriguez and his wife, Bettie Baca, relocated to Virginia in 2003. There, he works with the Herndon Labor Support Center to find jobs and permanent housing for migrants. Rodriguez said that he and his wife continue to involve themselves with local charities and Democratic politics.

Although he still sees instances of the racism and prejudice he’s worked so hard to combat, Rodriguez said that Boston is a much more welcoming place than it was 60 years ago. Still, there’s work to be done, Rodriguez said, and he looks for the next generation of heroes to lead the way.

“People have to get up every morning and say, ‘What change can I make today?’,” he said.

