‘All That’ and a bag of quahogs

Yes, the slogan’s got heavy SNICK in the 1990s vibes, but the six commercials released Wednesday by chief marketing officer Anika Kimble-Huntley are fresh, fast-paced overviews of everything Rhode Island has to offer, from the ocean to food to recreation and more.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has unveiled the state’s new tourism marketing campaign, and it’s much cooler and far warmer than the error-ridden one rolled out under former governor Gina Raimondo in 2016.

The campaign cost the state $482,000, or about 43,755 slices of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s. This is probably a better investment.

What do you think of the new campaign? Could you come up with a catchier slogan?

























