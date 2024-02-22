Cambridge man arrested again after break-ins at Beacon Hill businesses, police say

James Schaff, 57, of Cambridge, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges related to the break-ins, police said. Just six months ago, Schaff appeared in the same court on similar charges of breaking into two other stores on Beacon Hill.

Boston police arrested a man Wednesday night as they were investigating a series of break-ins to businesses on Beacon Hill, police said.

Six months ago James Schaff was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on two separate cases alleging break-ins at stores at 51 Charles St. in May and at 60 Charles St. in August.

In this most recent incident, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a Boston police officer responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in progress after a man wearing a dark-colored jacket tried to “kick in the door” at the Tibet Emporium at 103 Charles St. and then fled in an unknown direction, police wrote in a report.

A glass pane had been broken on the entrance door, which was still locked, and police observed a brick inside the store that was apparently used to break the glass, police wrote.

While police searched the area for the suspect, dispatch advised officers about a burglar alarm going off at Thieves Next Door, a boutique at 53 Charles St., where a man was seen on security cameras at the cash register and breaking a glass display counter and removing items from the case, police wrote.

An officer who arrived at 53 Charles St. spotted a brick on the front steps and a broken window pane on the front door. The owner of the business told police the display case contained “jewelry ranging from necklaces to earrings,” police wrote in the report.

While searching for the suspect, two officers in a cruiser noticed the front door of 15 Charles St. was slightly open. They stopped the cruiser and when they approached the door, they heard a “thump” sound coming from inside, as if someone was on the other side of the door. The officers drew their firearms and one of them used his foot to push the door open. When it swung open they encountered a man with a brick in his hand. The man dropped the brick and the officers put him in handcuffs, police wrote in the incident report.

The suspect — later identified as Schaff — was wearing a black jacket and and police found “various pieces of jewelry” inside his jacket pocket, police wrote.

Schaff was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building at nighttime for a felony, being a common and notorious thief, and destruction of property over $1,200, police said.









