Best things to do in Rhode Island: Feb. 23-March 1

Who would’ve thought that when Kenan and Kel remade their 1997 “All That” sketch as “Good Burger 2″ in Rhode Island last year , they would leave us with a new tourism campaign slogan? Yup, the Ocean State has a new slogan: All that and a bag of chips. Actually, no chips. We’re simply: ‘All That’ . (Kenan, Kel: if you’re reading this: come back and make us a billboard.)

And now, some of “that”: a mac & cheese smackdown, Rhody craft beer, a film fest, ice sculpting, pony rides on a beach and more.

MAC & CHEESE, ELTON JOHN, BALLOONS AND ICE

The 36th annual Newport Winter Festival runs now through Feb. 25, and there are plenty of events still to come. Some highlights:

On Feb. 23, events include: Jaguar tours, helicopter tours, horseback riding on Third Beach, wine tastings, mansion tours, a seal-watching cruise, a Colonial Newport Lantern tour, and a “Silent Disco” at Ocean Cliff Hotel… What’s a silent disco? “A giant dance party, where all the participants wear headphones,” according to billing. (Interesting.)

On Feb. 24, many of those events repeat, along with a mac & cheese Smackdown, which they warn will sell out. Mac & cheese fans, hop on it here . (Newport Marriott Hotel & Spa, 25 America’s Cup Ave. Adults $20; kids 4-9, $10) Plus Chocolate-tastings at Newport Vineyards, a Balloon Artist Brunch at The Reef, improv comedy at the Firehouse Theater, and an Elton John tribute band at the Newport Marriott at 8:30 p.m. Tickets from $22 here

And for the Feb. 25 festival finale, watch an ice-carving demo on Long Wharf, take pony rides on Third Beach, enjoy a Barbie Brunch at The Reef, a winery tour, a ”Golden to Gilded” Walking Tour via the Museum of Newport History, and kids can embark on a Scavenger Hunt at the Newport Art Museum.

A $10 festival bracelet gets you discounted tickets to many events, so if you plan to hit up a few happenings, you may want to invest. All details here.

PROVIDENCE CHILDREN’S FILM FEST

Stop ‘em from TikToking: The 2024 Providence Children’s Film Fest runs now through Feb 25, offering culture and world cinema for kiddos. Films screen at various venues, with give-what-you-can admission, as well as a suggested admission for each film. This week’s films include:

“Coco Farm,” a French-language film with English subtitles from Canada by director Sébastien Gagné (Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant Library, 315 Academy Ave., Providence). Kids can learn about the silent era with the 1936 Charlie Chaplin classic “Modern Times” (Feb. 23, 3 p.m., Mount Pleasant Library). “Wolfwalkers,” an Irish-made Spanish-language film with English subtitles (Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m., Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Ave.) “Totem,” a Dutch-language film with subtitles about Ama, 11, who thinks of herself “unequivocally as Dutch,” and whose parents are Senegalese asylum seekers (ages 10+, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Library). The fest finale: “Dancing Queen,” a Norwegian film with English subtitles about a shy middle schooler (RISD Museum’s Metcalf Auditorium, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.), followed by a Youth Filmmaker Show at 3 p.m. All details here.

BENDING BURGERS

Newport’s “Burger Bender” runs now through Feb. 25, and Rhody foodies can vote to crown their burger king. Some 53 area restaurants throw down: Tiverton’s Boat House offers a Hawaiian Tuna Burger — tuna, papaya pineapple slaw, poke glaze, sriracha lime aioli, avocado, on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll. Or try a Yo’Spicy Bulgogi Burger from Sprout and Lentil in Middletown — Bulgogi jackfruit house-made burger, herbed slaw, pickled radish, smashed avo, sunny-side-up plant-based egg, Gochujang aioli, on pretzel bun. All details here.

LAST FEW DAYS OF SCHOOL VACATION

… There are just a few more days until that school bell rings once more, moms and dads, I promise. Some ideas to get you through Monday:

SNOW PATROL: You don’t need to head north for skiing this school vacation week. Head for the hills of Exeter. Rhody’s own Yawgoo Valley Ski Area boasts skiing, tubing, extended hours through Feb. 23, and a calendar full of events including Pretzel & Brew Night Feb. 23. 160 Yawgoo Valley Road, Exeter. Full details on events and lessons here.

READ AND PLAY: The Providence Children’s Museum, geared toward kids ages 1 to 11, hosts “Reach Out and Read” Feb. 23 with special guest Karyn Parsons, who played Hilary Banks on the hit TV series “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” On Feb. 24, the museum will celebrate Black History Month with two stories performed by Raffini of the RI Black Storytellers. Details here.

HISTORY LESSON: Just over the border in New Bedford, Mass., the New Bedford Whaling Museum celebrates “Captain Paul Cuffe Week” through Feb. 23. According to the museum, “Cuffe was a seafarer, entrepreneur, educator, and visionary who became one of the wealthiest men of color in the nation.” Expect story time, create-your-own-silhouette, community painting and more, plus free museum admission on Feb. 23. 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, Mass. Details here.

ICE TIME: Family field trip: PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink offers ice bumper cars ($13 per ride per person) and skating (kids 12 and under, $6. Skate rental $8.41.) Check online for weather notifications, register online. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here.

LAST CALL FOR ZOO DEAL: Cash in before the deal ends: Roger Williams Park Zoo offers half-off admission through Feb. 28. Kids can hang with Keweng the tree kangaroo, or mom-and-son sloths Fiona and lil’ Jeffrey. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. Details here.

NATE BARGATZE

“His jokes are clean, politics-free, even weirdly comforting — and that is exactly what a lot of people crave right now,” as Tony Dokoupil summed up on “CBS Morning.” The Atlantic reports: “Nate Bargatze’s humor is slow, inoffensive, even soothing.” His “brand of humor has made Bargatze, a co-winner of the Boston Comedy Festival’s stand-up competition a dozen years ago, more popular than ever,” Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III noted in 2022.

See what all this soothing-buzz is about when Bargatze takes stage twice at PVD’s AMP Feb. 24. (shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.) For a taste, check out his 2019 Netflix Special, “The Tennessee Kid,” and his Grammy-nominated ‘21 Netflix special, " The Greatest Average American.” From $54.75. 1 La Salle Square, Providence. Details here and here.

WOOLF AT THE DOOR

Theater buffs, there’s still time to catch The Gamm Theatre’s production of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Running now through Feb. 25. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets $25-$60, including fees. 401-723-4266. Details here.

TAP INTO THE SWEET LIFE

Bristol’s Coggeshall Farm hosts its annual “Maple Sugaring Days” Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. (As well as March 2 and 3.) Learn about the centuries-old practice of maple sugaring, its historical connections to land usage, trade, and early abolitionist movements, according to billing. You’ll see each step of the maple sugaring process, from carving spiles, to collecting sap, and sugaring down the sap to remove the water. Plus scavenger hunts, maple crafts, and kid-friendly games. $10 adults, $5 for kids over 4; kids 4-and-under free. 1 Colt Drive, Bristol. Details here.

FREE ST. PADDY’S SHOW AT PPAC

PPAC celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with a free afternoon show Feb. 28: “The Pipes are Calling: PPAC Celebrates the Season of St. Patrick.” House organist Peter Edwin Krasinski collabs with the “dance-driven ensemble” Roscommon Soles, led by PVD’s Kevin Doyle — a US Champion Irish step dancer, who celebrated one St. Paddy’s at the Obama White House, according to his website. (This looks to be a fun time.) Free, open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. Complimentary beverages available. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Details here.

BEER x COOKIE PAIRINGS

Step aside, milk. It’s a beer and cookie pairing night at Bristol’s Vigilant Brewing. And I’m not talking store-bought. I’m talking about the Rhody gem that is Cookie Chow. This is not a drill, people. Rhody beer, Rhody cookies. It’s a Leap Day festival for the senses, Go. Feb. 29., 2-8 p.m. $20. 44 Ballou Boulevard, Bristol. Details here.

RHODE ISLAND’S CRAFT BEER WEEK

Seems like only yesterday I was writing about a little start-up idea, the first-ever Rhody Craft Beer Week. Now, the third annual Rhode Island Brewers Guild Rhode Island Craft Beer Week runs March 1-10. You might want to download the passport to get “stamped” at various breweries and earn a chance at winning prizes. While we’re getting into next week’s column — and I’ll have plenty more of you on this next week, my friends — March 1 offers a bounty of events all over the state. Details here.

It’s a Narragansett Beer Dinner at Coast Guard House in Narragansett at 7 p.m. (40 Ocean Road.)

It’s a Northern RI beer crawl: get stamped at Pascoag’s Bravo Brewing, (75 Pascoag Main St.) Woonsocket’s Lops Brewing (122 N Main St Unit #1A, Woonsocket,) and Cumberland’s Ravenous Brewing (10 Industrial Road) for a chance “to win an epic prize pack.”

Portsmouth’s Ragged Island hosts live music and a food truck in their Greenhouse 5:30-8:30 p.m. (54 Bristol Ferry Road)

Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing Company parties with karaoke (6:30) and ABCD Brother’s Kitchen. (100 Carver St.)

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

