This winter’s been a bust. So are snowy winter months a thing of the past?

When looking at total snow, snow on the ground and cold as an index, this winter has been mild across much of the United States.

With meteorological winter in the homestretch, we can see that this one will end up as yet another mild season — quite a bit above average in terms of temperature and way below with snowfall . Even if there is a storm by the end of the month, the winter wouldn’t be severe.

Average weather in some parts of the world is literally that, it’s average, and it doesn’t vary much from day to day. If you lived on the equator, the high and low temperatures as well as the amount of rainfall would be quite predictable each month and you would rarely have what would be considered extreme weather.

New England weather is one of ‘extremes’

Here in the mid-latitudes, weather averages are extremes. When we talk about the average high temperature for the third week of February being in the upper 30s and lower 40s, this is based on all of the high temperatures that have occurred over the past 30 years. Some of those would be cold days, others would be mild and actually some would be just about average, but not as many as you might think.

Snowfall in Boston by month since 1872. Notice February 2015 does stand out as a big anomaly. NOAA

It’s the same with snowfall. Our average snowfall over the past 30 years is around 49 inches, but this is made up of years with much higher snowfall and much lower. Boston this winter has so far seen a steep drop from the average, getting only 9.7 inches of snow. For comparison, last winter, also a mild season, generated only 12.4 inches of snow overall.

What’s also interesting is that we seem to go through cycles of roughly a decade where we have much lower-than-average snowfall and then much higher than average.

Records are quite reliable back to the late 1800s and during that time there have been decades where the average snowfall was in the 30s and other decades where the average snowfall was well over 55 inches — that is a big difference.

The 10-year snowfall averages can vary by 2 feet, unlike the 30-year average, which is much more stable. NOAA

Heavy snowfall ‘cycles’

One of the snowiest decades on record actually took place up through the mid-2010s. Since then, we’ve had less snowfall than average.

You can see in the chart above some 10-year moving averages and I presented some examples. Notice that we went through a decade of not much snow back in the early 1900s. Then a period of quite a bit of snowfall, ending in the early 1970s. Eventually, this was followed in the 1980s and early ‘90s with what some saw as a snow drought. We then returned to another decade of a lot of snow as we started the new century.

Snowfall in Boston and much of the Northeast is highly variable with boom and bust months and years across the database. NOAA

Seasonal snowfall is also highly variable across the Northern Hemisphere itself and one of the things that’s interesting is that snowfall in autumn and winter is either increasing or remaining roughly the same. However, in the spring snow is precipitously declining. Therefore, the average snowfall each year is decreasing.

We are also seeing fewer days with snow cover in much of the world. This is all due to a warming climate overall.

Autumnal snowfall over the Northern Hemisphere is actually increasing, but this is likely due to the warming of the planet and its ability to hold more moisture during seasons when it is cold enough for snow. NOAA

Spring snow cover is decreasing rapidly, likely due to the warming planet and the earlier arrival of melting temperatures across the northern latitudes. NOAA

Snow cover trends 1972-2023. Rutgers Snow Lab

But that’s not to say that a late-season storm couldn’t happen. March and April have been known to deliver in the form of significant amounts of snow. More than a foot fell on March 13, 2018, in Boston; a half foot on March 14, 2017; and 4 inches of snow fell on April 4, 2016. And major snowfalls don’t stop there. The latest in the year that a significant snow event ever occurred in Boston was on April 13, 1933.

Our most recent “significant” snowstorm took place at the end of February 2022 (Boston got 8.5 inches) and the last time we saw a snowstorm in Boston with a foot of snow was back in January of that year. The latter was also one of the snowier months on record — January 2022 saw a whopping 36 inches of snow in Boston, and that was only two years ago.

As the climate continues to warm, it will also hold more moisture. Until the warming becomes such that snowfall can no longer occur, we likely will again return to a decade of very snowy weather, even if the snow that falls doesn’t stay on the ground as long. With more extremes, the snow we do receive can come in big chunks rather than spread evenly throughout the season.

In other words, in spite of the lack of a big snowstorm yet this season or over the past couple of years, we are not done with them quite yet.











