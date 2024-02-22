Rain moves in overnight for Boston, some snow possible west of I-495

So far this winter, only 21 days have been below the average daily high temperature. Wednesday’s high for the Boston area was 37.

Four days have reached the average and the rest have been above average — we’ve had temperatures in the 60s in December, January, and February. Boston has climbed to or exceeded 60 degrees five times this winter and we might have one more left in the tank before we conclude the month of February. In 1874, when this data set began, Boston only averaged one day at or above 60 degrees; that average has now climbed to three days.

Winter days above 60 degrees. xmACIS

For Thursday, clouds will win out, especially during the afternoon. Showers are possible a bit later in the evening, but the steadiest rain will hold off until overnight. There is still the possibility of a few wet snowflakes to start, but precipitation will quickly switch to rain.

Minor accumulation of snow, up to an inch or two, will be possible west of I-495 in central Massachusetts. While the snowfall in the mountains does not look to be as significant, a few inches of fresh powder are possible.

Before precipitation arrives, temperatures will climb into the low 40s Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast through Friday night. College of DuPage

Expected snowfall totals through Friday night. College of DuPage

Rain will taper off Friday evening but will continue into the night for the south coast, Cape and Islands. A quarter inch of rain looks possible through Friday evening. High temperatures Friday will reach into the low 50s. But with the clouds and occasional rain, it will still feel a bit raw.

The weekend looks chilly, but sunny. Saturday will be the colder of the two weekend days with highs barely achieving the freezing mark. Sunday will be seasonably chilly with high temperatures reaching the low 40s.

Temperatures will dramatically warm early next week. Monday and Tuesday will warm nicely into the low 50s. The week will start off dry, but clouds will increase along with rain chances by Tuesday night. Even with cloudy skies and showers on Wednesday, temperatures could hit 60 degrees during the afternoon. Warmer weather continues for next Thursday. Before showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon, temperatures might reach the low to mid-60s.

Forecast high temperatures for next Thursday in the Boston area. College of DuPage

Meteorological winter runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29. Thanks to the leap year, this winter season consists of 91 days.

Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein is on vacation. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger is a senior scientist in climate and risk communication at the Woods Hole Group. He can be found on social media @ChrisGloninger.