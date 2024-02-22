Governor Chris Sununu: Alabama judge ‘overstepped his bounds’ in IVF opinion

The ruling has significant implications for in vitro fertilization treatments, and some fertility treatments in Alabama have already halted procedures since last Friday’s decision.

The Alabama court ruled Friday that an 1872 Alabama state law allowing parents to sue over the death of a minor child “applies to all unborn children, regardless of their location.”

CONCORD, N.H. —New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said the Alabama Supreme Court chief justice “overstepped his bounds” by invoking “the wrath of a holy God” in an opinion that said frozen embryos should be considered children.

Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote in an opinion that “human life cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself.”

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, usually involves storing at low temperatures the extra mature embryos from a patient. The can be stored for as long as 10 years, something which likely wouldn’t be allowed if an embryo is considered a person. If destroying extra embryos is no longer allowed, they could all have to be implanted.

“There’s two issues. Number one, I mean, you have the separation of church and state, and using theology and opinions and all that. Let’s not start bashing Christians. I believe wholeheartedly in Christianity,” Sununu said in a Thursday interview on CNN with Dana Bash. “It sounds to me like obviously that judge overstepped his bounds in terms of using those arguments to make his case.”

“If you based everything on religion, your own personal religion behind the bench, it would be chaos everywhere,” he added.

“I don’t think that would fly in a place like New Hampshire and in most states,” he said, noting that it’s up to the voters to select different leadership moving forward if they’re unhappy with the outcome.

“You have to make sure that you’re following the law, and that’s what the court needs to do,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sununu told Politico that he’s optimistic about America’s future and believes the country’s institutions are solid. He dismissed concerns that former president Donald Trump poses a threat to democracy.

“If you’re one of those people who think democracy is getting eroded and institutions are crumbling: Stop,” he said. “It’s not.”

He pointed to historical events to make the point: America’s institutions remained intact after the Civil War, World War I and II, and more recently, 9/11, and the pandemic, he said.

“Let me put it a different way: Assholes come and go. But America is here to stay,” he said.

