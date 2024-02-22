Dedham panel narrowly rejects plan to expand kitchen making meals for migrants

Proponents said the expansion would mean perhaps two or three more employees in the kitchen, which opened last week in the former Victory restaurant on Elm Street to feed about 425 immigrants at the neighboring Inn of Dedham, and the use of a catering van once a day to carry meals to other migrant housing facilities.

During a contentious public meeting Wednesday night, Dedham officials narrowly rejected a proposal to expand a kitchen facility feeding migrants housed in a former hotel in town, with the Zoning Board of Appeals voting 3-2 against the controversial measure as townspeople hurled accusations of racism and hypocrisy at one another.

But some residents at the unusually well-attended meeting portrayed a dystopian vision of the expansion during more than an hour of public testimony, according to video posted online by the town.

“They’re going to end up serving about 1,000 people once the word gets out there. Then Rustcraft Road’s going to turn into Mass. and Cass,” said one man, referring to the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston that has been associated with drug use, homelessness, and prostitution.

Some expressed concern that the kitchen facility, which has a staff of four or five, would expand to include many workers and bring lots of extra traffic to town, but the operators insisted that wouldn’t happen. Meals there are prepared buffet-style in massive quantities, they said, so increasing the amounts would not require much more labor in the kitchen.

Others used the forum to question larger issues, including the placement of more than 400 migrants in Dedham, which they described as a drain on local resources that does not contribute to the town’s tax revenues. Some questioned “handouts” to the migrants, who mostly cannot work because they lack permits, or asked why they should be fed and housed while others suffer.

“It’s a shame that the inner-city kids of Boston aren’t getting a warm bed and three meals a day,” said Eileen Ahearn, who lives on Robinwood Road just behind the former restaurant.

Some said the town has done enough to pitch in, as the state has become overwhelmed by migrants who have strained its ability to shelter them under a unique, decades-old state law that guaranteed them a roof over their heads. Last year, the state capped that requirement at 7,500 families, a number it reached in November, but migrants are still arriving.

Expanding food services for them, some residents said, would do nothing good for Dedham.

“The only advantage stated in the application for issuing the special permit would be the occupation of a previously vacant building,” said Edward Dockham Jr., a Westchester Circle resident. “This is not about whether people in emergency housing should be fed. Let us prioritize the long-term interests of Dedham.”

“We are a very generous community, but we need to set firm boundaries,” said Colleen Hynes, who lives on Quincy Avenue.

Some accused Giri Dedham LLC, the company requesting permission to expand, of profiteering off the migrant crisis.

“I think just to make a dime off of poor people in America is just shameful. All of it’s shameful,” said Marianne Martin, who lives in Precinct 5.

Others said the proposed expansion makes both practical and humanitarian sense.

Jessica Porter, vice chair of the Dedham Planning Board, said the town’s assessor told her the owners of the restaurant have been requesting property tax abatements while it sat empty for the past two years, so having it in use to feed migrants will benefit Dedham.

“The town will be seeing income,” Porter said. “The town will get property tax from this project if you approve it, and it will be more property tax than if it continues to be vacant.”

Beth Griffith, who lives on Station Circle, just across Elm Street from the former restaurant, said she fully supported the expansion and only learned about the plan when she found a flyer at her home that she described as offensive.

“I would love to know who posted this on my door, with this language saying ‘unsafe,’ ‘loitering,’ and ‘security to the surrounding neighborhoods would be compromised,’ ” Griffith said, holding up the flyer. “That’s all racist language for migrants, which happen to be mostly migrants of color. ... If it was 400 Ukrainian migrants being served at this facility, I can guarantee you this notice wouldn’t have been posted on my door when I came home.”

Griffith, who was heckled by neighbors as she spoke, said she was a military veteran who has served her country proudly and a taxpaying resident who cares about Dedham.

“You people that posted this notice on my door with this implicitly biased racist language need to take a hard look at yourselves,” she told the crowd. “Because like I said, God help it if Black people benefit from this and a small business benefits from this, OK? God help it if people of color benefit from this, OK? Because that’s what this is about. And I’m disgusted.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.