A father did everything he could to protect his son. Until he couldn’t.

Minutes earlier, Berner had received a phone call from another father in the neighborhood who shared a disturbing story. He said his son had been in a carpool recently when another boy pulled up a cellphone photo of Berner’s son.

BRAINTREE — Kevin Berner hung up the phone and — in a daze — headed toward the kitchen and his 12-year-old son.

The seventh-grader was naked in the photo “from head to toe.”

Berner knew that his son — whose learning disabilities required special education assistance — could be susceptible to bullying, overly trusting and easily coerced. The family had been warned that the differences between the boy and his peers would grow more pronounced as he got older, and that those differences could make him a target.

Still, a nude photo? On this evening in September 2022, Kevin couldn’t reconcile the claim; his son was so guarded that he refused to change into pajamas without first locking his bedroom door.

As he took a seat next to the boy, Kevin hoped there was a reasonable explanation — a cruel kid with Photoshop, maybe.

“It’s true,” his son said softly.

It had happened a month or two earlier, the boy said, over summer vacation. He’d been in the basement of a friend’s home with two neighborhood boys. One began urging him to take off his clothes. He’d refused, he recalled. But the boy kept begging: Please, it will be funny.

Finally, he’d acquiesced, briefly stripping naked, the boy told his father. When he did, one of the other boys snapped a photo with his phone.

And so began a nightmarish journey for justice.

As technology has become ubiquitous in the pockets of ever-younger children, so, too, have opportunities for abuse and exploitation. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported receiving nearly 32 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse materials in 2022 — the highest total in its history. An extensive 2019 study examining sexual abuse and assault in children, meanwhile, found that more than 70-percent of child sexual abuse offenses were perpetrated by other juveniles.

But addressing such abuse is difficult, and a satisfactory resolution can seem out of reach, with affected families forced to navigate a largely uncharted legal landscape ill-equipped and unsupported.

Berner didn’t know it then, but his family’s quest for recourse would become a 17-month ordeal met, in his eyes, with official indifference, annoyance, and, in some quarters, hostility.

From Braintree police, who Berner and his wife say downplayed the incident as a boys-will-be-boys episode. From the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, which allegedly chastised the family for pressing the issue before declining to pursue charges. And from a city government that repeatedly attempted to keep information under wraps.

Meanwhile, the photo would go on to be distributed among schoolmates — shared on Snapchat and, allegedly, passed among boys at a youth basketball camp.

The indignity prompted Berner, a mild-mannered professor of occupational therapy, to inundate public officials with phone calls and emails. He has spoken with town councilors, state legislators, and federal law enforcement agencies. And he has learned that laws surrounding suspected child sexual abuse and nonconsensual sexting, even in supposedly progressive Massachusetts, remain murky and outdated.

Through it all, he has grappled with a question that offers no easy answer.

How long do you keep fighting? How far, in the face of so many closed doors, do you go for your child?

Kevin Berner was raised in Long Island, his father a New York City cop, his mother an office worker; they instilled in him a strict sense of right and wrong. Though his parents could be quick to discipline, he said, they also assured him he’d never be in trouble for standing up for himself — a promise they made good on more than once when a scuffle with a bully landed him in the principal’s office.

It’s an approach he sought to bring to his own parenting, after he and Carine settled in Braintree, a middle-class Boston suburb of 40,000, and set about building their own family. Their son was born in 2009, their daughter three years later.

At age 3, their boy was diagnosed with a developmental delay that specialists said would require speech therapy and special education accommodations. Despite the prognosis, he was an energetic and engaging child, tearing through the neighborhood on his bicycle and doling out treats to neighbors’ dogs. When, during a trip to a youth baseball tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., he hit his first home run, it was met with a raucous ovation from parents and players — a memory that still chokes his father up.

The Berners' son spent much of his childhood involved with sports. He still has the baseball from his first home run, hit during a tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Though smart and polite, the boy struggled to grasp social cues, his father said. Sarcasm went over his head; subtlety confounded him.

Berner did his best to prepare his son. He quizzed him on how to deal with bullies, how to navigate the tricky terrain of adolescent friendships and report inappropriate behavior by adults.

“We thought we had given him the tools he needed to be safe,” Berner said.

On that September night two years ago, however, that sense of security felt shattered.

Alone in their living room, the children in bed, Kevin and Carine struggled to process the information their son had shared — and what to do about it. To them, it seemed a choice between two bad options: Go to police, and endure whatever the criminal justice system might bring. Or simply move on, in hopes of shielding their son from any further stigma.

They didn’t want to see the two boys from the basement go to jail, of course. But without some measure of accountability, how would they know that what they did was wrong? What would dissuade them from doing it again?

There was an added complication: The boy who’d allegedly taken the photo, they knew, was the son of a Braintree police detective.

Despite their trepidation, the Berners drove the following morning to the Police Department and met with a sergeant named Matthew Heslam.

A day after learning what had happened, Kevin and Carine Berner drove to the Braintree Police Department to make a report. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The initial meeting, they recalled, went well. Heslam listened intently to their story, taking detailed notes and acknowledging the seriousness of what had allegedly transpired, they said, while outlining how cases like these were handled.

The couple left the meeting optimistic, Kevin recalled.

But in a follow-up call later that morning, the Berners said, Heslam’s tone shifted. It sounds like it might be a parental matter, the Berners recall Heslam saying. Have you tried talking with the other father?

The following day, the Berners spoke with Michael Moschella — a Braintree Police lieutenant put in charge of the case — who told them, they said, that he’d personally spoken with the families of both boys who’d been in the basement when the photo was taken. Moschella, according to Kevin, told them that the photo had been shared only with the other boy in the basement that day.

The photo, however, would eventually be linked to the phones of several boys, according to interviews detailed in a police report; one boy – the son of a local official – allegedly shared the photo with fellow campers during a youth basketball clinic.

When Kevin pushed the matter, he said, the lieutenant asked whether it was worth permanently memorializing the matter in a report.

Kevin said he was clear: He expected a full and impartial investigation.

Mark Dubois, who led the Braintree Police Department at the time of the investigation, said he empathizes with Kevin Berner, but was critical of his efforts to draw continued attention to the case.

“The answers just don’t work for him,” said Dubois, now the police chief in Portland, Maine. “Normally, if you kind of walk [the family of an alleged victim] through it, they accept it, even if they’re not really happy with it.

“But he just won’t really accept the outcome here.”

Braintree is a community of well-tended homes and lush ballfields, with a white-columned town hall and picturesque lake around which residents gather each July to watch fireworks. It boasts low levels of crime and poverty and a highly regarded public school system, but it’s not without problems.

For years, the Berners said, their son had the run of their Braintree neighborhood, constantly surrounded by other children. “After this, he'd go around the neighborhood knocking on doors, and he'd come back – ‘Oh, no one's able to play,’” Kevin Berner said. Sunset Lake in Braintree is a popular hangout. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Braintree has a reputation for insularity; many local officials grew up here, attending Braintree High School before setting down roots. It is also the hometown of Amy Bishop, whose 2010 killing of three colleagues in Alabama sparked scrutiny of the Braintree police’s handling of Bishop’s fatal shooting of her brother in 1986 — a killing police had quickly ruled accidental.

In the days after contacting police, the Berners — neither of whom was raised in Braintree — tried to shield their son from any fallout. But word of the police involvement eventually made it back to the boy.

Once, Kevin said, his son returned home in tears after friends of the two boys in the basement approached him at school, insisting they’d deleted the photo. If the boy talked to police, the boys allegedly warned, one of them could “go to juvie.”

A week and a half after first contacting police, the Berners took their son for a forensic interview at the Norfolk Children’s Advocacy Center.

They were not allowed to observe the interview. But immediately after exiting the interview room, they said, their son collapsed into tears.

The family also sought outside help.

The State Police seemed sympathetic, Kevin said. But without an invitation from the local department, they couldn’t take over a local case, he recalled. The Federation for Children with Special Needs directed the Berners to the FBI, who, according to Berner, said that while the photograph in question seemed to qualify as child pornography, the bureau doesn’t handle incidents involving minor offenders.

In November 2022, two months after going to police, the Berners were summoned to a video meeting with Moschella and an assistant prosecutor, who informed them in a contentious meeting that no charges would be sought in the case. David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, told the Globe there was a lack of probable cause.

Shell-shocked and demoralized, the Berners left the meeting wondering: Are we missing something? Is it possible we’re blowing this out of proportion?

It was a question they were still pondering when, not long after, they received a copy of the police report detailing Moschella’s investigation.

What they read floored them.

When it comes to child exploitation or sexting cases, police, prosecutors, and victims walk a tight-rope.

Laws have failed to keep up with quickly developing technologies, experts told the Globe. Schools lack clear policies and training. Those in law enforcement, meanwhile, have wide discretion in how to pursue cases, resulting in a vast range of outcomes.

“One thing that’s really clear is that kids and families who seek help from the police when these incidents occur are pretty generally unsatisfied,” said David Finkelhor, director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire. “It’s emblematic of the fact that society and law enforcement really haven’t figured out what they’re doing [in regards to] non-consensual sexting.”

Years ago, an effort to aggressively prosecute producers of child sexual abuse material — then more generally called child pornography — inadvertently ensnared some children whose offenses represented little more than bad judgment, said Teresa Huizar, chief executive officer of the National Children’s Alliance. Some children faced serious charges or lifelong labels as sex offenders.

A self-correction followed, a shift that has corresponded with a more general push to prioritize restorative options over criminal prosecutions in juvenile cases.

“We’re not advocating punishment of these kids,” said Jetta Bernier, executive director for MassKids, a child advocacy organization. “There’s developmental issues [at play] here, and we don’t want kids at that age to be called pedophiles.”

But that doesn’t mean, she added, that such behavior should simply go ignored.

Even in solidly liberal Massachusetts, Bernier said, laws aimed at protecting children have lagged far behind most other states. Currently, she said, Massachusetts is one of just 12 states without laws requiring schools and youth organizations to educate students and employees in how to prevent child sexual abuse.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering proposals to address child sexual abuse prevention — including a bill targeting revenge porn that would give courts the option of assigning child offenders to an educational program. Other proposed legislation, proponents said, have stalled or been unable to garner much traction.

“The answer cannot be that there’s no remedy and there’s nothing we can do to help,” said Stefan Turkheimer, vice president of public policy for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

At the time of the Berners’ complaint, the Braintree Police Department seemed equipped to handle such a case; the department employs an officer specifically assigned to investigate alleged cybercrimes.

But records make no mention of this officer being consulted or notified. A six-page police report obtained by the Globe shows that Moschella didn’t personally attempt to retrieve the photo — he asked parents to search their child’s phone.

In fact, Moschella didn’t interview a single one of the boys involved, relying instead on their fathers to question them.

The detective whose son allegedly took the photo, for instance, was asked to speak with his son and reported back that while the boy admitted taking the photo and sending it to the other boy in the basement, he’d insisted the Berners’ son had removed his clothes willingly. This account differed from that of the other boy in the basement, who reported — through his father — that the detective’s son had tried to coax the Berners’ son into running outside naked, according to the report.

The handling of the Berner case by Braintree police has drawn considerable scrutiny in the last year and a half. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

(The Berners later learned that Moschella and the detective whose son took the photo were not just longtime colleagues but decades-long friends.)

In an interview, Tim Cohoon, who took over last summer as Braintree’s police chief, was adamant that the investigation was properly handled.

Under state law, he said, pursuing a felony charge would’ve required authorities to prove “lascivious intent” — in other words, that the purpose of the photo had been for sexual gratification. Having parents interview their own children was preferable to having detectives speak with them, he said, as requests to interview children could have been denied. And he said the department had no legal standing to seize and search individual phones — though he acknowledged that neither of the families of the two boys in the basement were asked to volunteer their cellphones.

Moschella, Cohoon added, was an officer of “unquestioned integrity.”

“Listen, it was a difficult case for a number of reasons,” said Cohoon, who declined to make Moschella or the detective whose son took the photo available. “We have a lot of empathy for what that family has gone through.”

“Although this young person was definitely a victim,” he added, “he was a victim of bullying. He wasn’t the victim of a crime.”

But the Berners maintain that the department’s failure to retrieve the photo — or to speak with either of the boys involved — makes it impossible for the department to say that no crime occurred.

“The only child that was spoken to by an investigator was the victim,” Kevin said.

In the months that followed, Kevin forged ahead. He fired off emails to every agency he could think of – the state Attorney General’s Office, the US Attorney’s Office, the recently formed POST commission overseeing police conduct.

As his family slept, he crafted records requests seeking more information on the city’s handling of the case.

The Berners eventually found advocates in a pair of town councilors: Lawrence Mackin Jr. and Elizabeth Maglio.

Mackin, who met with the family last year at his home, said in an interview that he found the Berners to be both reasonable and sincere. Mackin agreed that the case was mishandled by police.

“There’s a difference between helping someone get out of a parking ticket and what was done [here],” Mackin said. “There’s a victim here.”

But the councilors, too, found themselves facing pushback.

Maglio said she was confronted last summer by Margaret Laforest, the chief of staff to then-Braintree mayor Charles Kokoros.

You need to let this go, Maglio said she was told by Laforest, who Maglio said also warned, vaguely, that town councilors could be sued.

Maglio viewed the comments as a threat.

“It was a chilling feeling,” she told the Globe. (In an email to the Globe, Laforest denied telling Maglio to “let this go” or threatening her.)

In the months after going to police, Kevin Berner sought help from Braintree officials and attended public meetings at Town Hall. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Last summer, after the Berners hired an attorney, then-mayor Kokoros agreed to facilitate an outside investigation.

The result of that probe was a 29-page investigative report from Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting. The report, filed with the city late last year, included a series of findings. Among them: The department violated the state’s conflict-of-interest statute in allowing Moschella to investigate a case involving a decades-long friend; that the Berners’ son had also alleged one of the boys in the basement had pushed him into a chair while he was nude; and that the detective whose son took the photo had been involved in discussions with department command about how the case should be handled.

The report determined that the case’s handling had been in no way biased or untoward.

“Lieutenant Detective Moschella professionally and fairly conducted this investigation,” it concluded.

Braintree Mayor Erin Joyce, who took office last month, told the Globe she is committed to implementing the recommendations laid out in the independent report, most notably those concerning police policies and training.

In the year and a half since first going to police, Kevin Berner can’t remember his last good night’s sleep.

He worries constantly about the long-term effects on his son.

In a town where many residents share life-long connections, the family’s persistence has not gone unnoticed. Social invitations, the Berners say, have dried up. Longtime acquaintances avoid eye contact in the supermarket.

Amid the setbacks, there have been small victories.

A report issued by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education — prompted by the Berners’ complaint — found that Braintree Public Schools failed to follow their own policies, as well as state law, in the incident’s aftermath. (BPS Superintendent Jim Lee told the Globe the district has since acted on several corrective steps ordered by DESE, including re-training administrative staff on bullying procedures.)

The Berners have found an ally, too, in state Senator John F. Keenan, who invited Kevin to testify in support of a Massachusetts bill that would outlaw the non-consensual sharing of explicit images.

”Having witnessed how they are addressing this and what they are doing,” Keenan told the Globe, “I hope that if I was in the same situation that I’d be doing the same things they are.”

Still, friends fear that no matter how it plays out, the Berners may never get the closure they’re looking for.

“I do worry that he will always have regret if this doesn’t ultimately result in something really tangible,” said Lynnea Taylor, a longtime friend and neighbor.

Kevin Berner still struggles with his son's case. Is he pushing it too far? What does accountability look like? John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Even as he continues to seek closure — reaching out to the Massachusetts Ethics Commission, the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, the new Braintree mayor — Kevin acknowledges that he cannot go on forever. That there will come a point when continuing this fight becomes untenable.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities to get off this train, and I’ve decided not to,” he said one afternoon. “And I don’t know if that’s right. [Maybe] I’m just torturing myself and my family.”

But he wonders: What would it mean to give up?

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.