Four injured in head-on crash involving ambulance and SUV in Foxborough

Three others were taken to hospitals by ambulance. Their conditions were not known late Thursday night.

A passenger in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter, said Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police.

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a head-on crash involving an ambulance and an SUV on Route 140 in Foxborough Thursday evening, police said.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Main Street, which is also Route 140, at the intersection with Cross Street, according to local and State Police.

Officer Scott Dion, a spokesman for Foxborough police, said local police and fire and the State Police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene.

Dion said late Thursday night that there were no further updates. State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office are investigating, he said.

David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey, said a prosecutor assigned to the office’s motor vehicle homicide/major crash unit responded to the scene to assist Foxborough police at the scene.

No further information was available late Thursday night.

The ambulance was operated by Brewster Ambulance Service, Kelly Magyar, a spokeswoman for the company said in an email.

“We are currently in the process of gathering more details regarding the head-on collision with one of our ambulances,” Magyar said. “Please be assured that we are collaborating with local authorities to obtain additional information.”

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

