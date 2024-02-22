Pursuit of justice for Harmony Montgomery won’t end with her father’s murder prosecution

Sorey, 33, confirmed in a court filing late last month she is pursuing a wrongful death claim on her daughter’s behalf. She asked a probate judge to name her the administrator of Harmony’s estate, so she can move forward with the potential lawsuit. A hearing on the probate matter is slated for March 11.

While prosecutors have sought accountability through the criminal justice system , attorneys for the girl’s mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, have laid groundwork for further litigation through the civil justice system as well.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The jury’s imminent decision as to whether Adam Montgomery is guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery , won’t be the final word in efforts to seek justice for the 5-year-old’s death.

Advertisement

The filing doesn’t specify which people or government entities would be named as defendants. Child welfare agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts were involved in Harmony’s case, so the civil litigation would not necessarily be limited to one state.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Sorey, who testified in Adam Montgomery’s trial and has watched tearfully throughout much of the proceeding, declined to comment. One of her attorneys, Cyrus F. Rilee III, said he is representing Sorey in her civil claims against the state of New Hampshire.

“I will have no comment about this matter until the prosecution of Adam Montgomery is concluded,” Rilee told The Boston Globe, “and I ask that the media please respect Crystal Sorey’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Sorey lost custody of Harmony in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues. She pushed for the girl to remain with a foster family while she sought to regain custody, but a Massachusetts judge awarded custody to Adam Montgomery in February 2019 despite his violent criminal history.

Sorey has said the girl’s father cut off contact in 2019. Her efforts to find her daughter grew frantic in late 2021, when she turned to Manchester police and the mayor’s office, triggering an investigation that led to Adam Montgomery’s arrest.

Advertisement

While the search for Harmony continued in January 2022, Sorey told the Globe at a candlelight vigil in Manchester that she was angry at officials in both states.

“I have a lot of hostility to a lot of people that failed my daughter. And I’m included,” she said. “I’m always going to own the fact that I played my part on this. But I never gave up on her.”

Crystal Renee Sorey is surrounded by family and friends during a vigil held for her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, on Feb. 12, 2022, in Manchester, N.H., when authorities were searching for the girl who was last seen in 2019. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The revelation that Harmony’s disappearance went largely unnoticed by authorities in both states for two years sparked public outrage and calls for better coordination.

New Hampshire Governor Christopher T. Sununu sharply criticized the Massachusetts courts in January 2022 for the decision to place Harmony with her father, a “monstrous drug dealer” with a violent criminal record. Sununu’s office released a seven-page report in February 2022 with a more measured evaluation of the communication breakdown.

The report acknowledged a child welfare worker in New Hampshire made contact with Adam Montgomery three times in 2020 and 2021, based on a referral. At least twice, the worker asked specifically about Harmony’s whereabouts, and Adam Montgomery claimed he had returned the girl to her mother. The worker left a voicemail for Sorey in January 2020. The message went unreturned, and there is no evidence that any additional attempts were made to contact her, according to the report.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a 100-page report in May 2022, acknowledging that the state’s child welfare system overlooked Harmony’s needs at every turn.

“The system failed Harmony,” Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said at a news conference in Boston about the report.

New Hampshire Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez said on Wednesday that her office conducted a review in fall 2022 and forwarded recommendations to the relevant officials. That report focused on systemic improvements, not assigning blame, and it is not public, she said.

Manchester police provided this photo of Harmony Montgomery while they were searching for her in January 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This report includes material from previous Globe stories.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.