It’s not just you. Cellular network outage hits nationwide.

Network outages on some major cellular carriers are affecting customers’ service across Greater Boston Thursday morning, according to media reports and downdetector.com, a site that tracks internet interruptions. Both phone and data service on AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, and T-Mobile networks seemed to be impacted.
Both “#AT&T” and “#outage” were trending on X.com, formerly Twitter, in the United States as users woke up to the outage. The outage seemed to extend across the country, with cellphone users in California, Texas, and New York reporting network issues.
SOS on my @att phone here in Massachusetts... Nationwide outage going on: https://t.co/0qkwdPw5Wl #outage #attoutage— Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) February 22, 2024
Officials in some US jurisdictions took to social media to warn citizens about the outage and suggest that anyone attempting to call 911 try calling from a landline or a phone tied to a different carrier that may not be affected.
‼️AT&T is currently experiencing a nationwide outage. You may have difficulty calling 911. If you need to call 911, first try to locate a landline phone or a phone with an alternate provider. If you are unable to do this, try calling while connected to WiFi. 1/2— Louisville Metro Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) February 22, 2024
There is a nationwide AT&T outage that is preventing wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 9-1-1). The Fairfax County 911 center is still operational. Try calling from a landline or ask a friend or family member to call 9-1-1 on your behalf. pic.twitter.com/92FfUYjM1J— Fairfax County Government 🇺🇸 (@fairfaxcounty) February 22, 2024
We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911).— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2024
We are actively engaged and monitoring this.
The San Francisco 911 center is still operational.
If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkI
This is a developing story and will be updated. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
