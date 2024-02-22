fb-pixelIt’s not just you. Cellular network outage hits nationwide. - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

It’s not just you. Cellular network outage hits nationwide.

By Rob DeCola Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2024, 44 minutes ago
The website downdetector.com tracks reported network outages and showed major disruptions Thursday morning.Downdetector.com

Network outages on some major cellular carriers are affecting customers’ service across Greater Boston Thursday morning, according to media reports and downdetector.com, a site that tracks internet interruptions. Both phone and data service on AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, and T-Mobile networks seemed to be impacted.

Both “#AT&T” and “#outage” were trending on X.com, formerly Twitter, in the United States as users woke up to the outage. The outage seemed to extend across the country, with cellphone users in California, Texas, and New York reporting network issues.

Officials in some US jurisdictions took to social media to warn citizens about the outage and suggest that anyone attempting to call 911 try calling from a landline or a phone tied to a different carrier that may not be affected.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Rob DeCola can be reached at robert.decola@globe.com. Follow him @robdecola.

