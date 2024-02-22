It’s not just you. Cellular network outage hits nationwide.

Network outages on some major cellular carriers are affecting customers’ service across Greater Boston Thursday morning, according to media reports and downdetector.com, a site that tracks internet interruptions. Both phone and data service on AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, and T-Mobile networks seemed to be impacted.

Both “#AT&T” and “#outage” were trending on X.com, formerly Twitter, in the United States as users woke up to the outage. The outage seemed to extend across the country, with cellphone users in California, Texas, and New York reporting network issues.