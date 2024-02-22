‘Its nothing short of a miracle;’ Three-year-old child survives after vehicle plunges into lake in Newport, Vt., police say

About 250 yards from the shore right near two groups of ice fishers, the side-by-side vehicle hit the crack, flipped on its side, and broke through the ice, dragging the four family members, including a three-year-old child, into the 10-foot deep frigid water, Jacobs said in a phone interview Wednesday.

A father, an uncle, and two children, rode in slow circles in their vehicle Saturday evening on the frozen landscape of Lake Memphremagog in Newport Vt., enjoying a night out on the water - unaware a layer of snow covered a crack in the ice, Officer Tanner Jacobs of the Newport Police Department recalled.

The three-year-old child was submerged for three to four minutes before bystanders pulled him out of the water, Jacobs said. He was taken to a hospital where he is now in stable condition, Jacobs said.

“It’s absolutely nothing short of a miracle that the child was ok,” Jacobs said. “Everything worked out and all the pieces just fell together perfectly.”

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police received two separate bystander 911 calls of four people in the water after a vehicle flipped near the South Bay of the lake, according to Jacobs.

It was 15 degrees outside, without wind chill, when Jacobs and a fellow police office arrived on the scene, he said. Jacobs heard “screaming for help” on the lake, and the officers ran onto the ice toward a bystander “waving” their arms, he said.

“We didn’t really know what we were going to,” Jacobs said. “We didn’t have any information other than a UTV went down and it was four people.”

The four people were out of the water when Jacobs arrived, he said, and three men ran towards the two officers while pulling a sled.

When the vehicle had fallen into the water, the uncle, who was driving the vehicle, was able to grab both children and pull them out out of the vehicle, Jacobs said.

The uncle then “lost the ability to use his extremities” and consequently his grip on the 3-year-old child, Jacobs said. The father, the other child, and the uncle were able to resurface from the water, but bystanders helped to pull the three-year-old out after three to four minutes, Jacobs said.

The child was then put into a black utility sled, and one bystander, an active volunteer fireman, started performing CPR, Jacobs said.

“In the sled, there was a child, unresponsive and not breathing,” Jacobs said.

The child was “covered in water,” Jacobs said, and the two officers helped the bystander with CPR as they pulled the sled to shore. The child was off the ice and being assisted by paramedics in nine minutes, Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the child was “very lucky,” and the water is usually at freezing temperature this time of the year.

The child is “is doing a lot better,” Jacobs said. “I didn’t have all the details, but I did hear the child is in better condition.”

With the uncertain weather and the “warm temperatures,” Jacobs said it’s “dangerous” to have recreational vehicles on the ice.









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.