For nearly 50 years on the radio, José Massó built a bridge between cultures in Boston

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the “Embrace” sculpture.

For José Massó III, the power of music can never be overstated.

The longtime host of WBUR’s “¡Con Salsa!,” a bilingual Afro-Latin music program that’s been on the air for nearly five decades, can easily recall the first time he was struck by a live performance.

He was 6 years old, living on an Army base where his father was stationed in Japan, when his family went to see a USO concert headlined by Perez Prado, the Cuban bandleader known as the “King of the Mambo.”

Advertisement

“Seeing the performers on stage … you had African Americans, Afro Cubans, white Americans, you had a whole diverse group of musicians performing on stage under the direction of Perez Prado, playing this great big-band music and people were going crazy,” Massó, 74, said in an interview at a coffee shop in Jamaica Plain.

Get Money, Power, Inequality A weekly newsletter connecting you with news about the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston, along with solutions being proposed to bridge the gap. Enter Email Sign Up

“It changed my life,” he added. “I realized as I grew older how powerful music is as far as creating community but also being part of our soundtrack for our daily lives and for social movements.”

Massó has also dedicated his years to civic affairs. In 1974, he was a member of then-mayor Kevin White’s Hispanic Affairs Advisory Commission, and in the ’80s he served as a cultural liaison to the Latinx community for Governor Michael Dukakis. His son, José F. Massó, is the city’s chief of human services.

In 2021, Massó retired as director of policy for Massport, where he previously was director of community relations and public affairs.

Massó continues to host “¡Con Salsa!“ on Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. A sharp dresser recognized for his porkpie hats, he remains a popular figure in the community.

Advertisement

At his favorite hat shop, Salmagundi, Massó is greeted with a hug from co-owner Jessen Fitzpatrick, who chooses music played in his store with Massó in mind.

“I think of six people and whether they will like it. José is at the top of that list,” Fitzpatrick said.

Born on an Army base in Old San Juan, Massó left Puerto Rico in 1970 to attend Antioch College in Ohio. He moved to Boston in 1973 for his first job, teaching a bilingual class at the former Copley Square High School.

Massó quickly found a vibrant music scene in Boston with jazz and R&B performers. He recalled one snowy night when he watched Junior Walker and the All Stars perform at the Sugar Shack and then made his way down Boylston to the Jazz Workshop at Paul’s Mall to see Pharoah Sanders play.

“This is why a city thrives, where you have music, you have arts, you have culture at this level and accessible to everyone,” he said.

Massó also brought his love for music into his classroom, incorporating film and music into his lessons. Students told him he should be on the radio or television. “They were the ones who made that happen,” Massó said.

In the summer of 1975, a friend who worked at WBUR told him the station was interested in having a Latin-themed show, and Massó pitched his idea for “¡Con Salsa!” — a show in English and Spanish with a heavy focus on Afro-Latin music, jazz, and R&B.

Advertisement

The program debuted on June 22, 1975. In 2010, Massó became the first Latino to be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also worked in television for 15 years as a co-host of “La Plaza” on PBS in the 1980s and hosted “Aquí” on WCVB.

He says it is his wife of 49 years, Divina Massó, who has made his long career possible.

“She’s been the one that has been closest to me, to be able to give me that insight, reflection, and feedback, honest feedback in ways that others have not,” he said.

This story was produced by the Globe’s Money, Power, and Inequality team, which covers the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.