Jury finds Woonsocket man guilty of stealing 10 cases of tequila from his employer

At trial earlier this month in Kent County Superior Court before Judge Luis M. Matos, Brenden Phang, 25, was found guilty of one count of larceny greater than $1,500 and less than $5,000. In 2021, Phang stole 10 cases of tequila worth $2,936 from Centrex Distributors, a wine wholesaler and importer.

The two-day trial concluded Feb. 15, and Phang was released on bail pending a sentencing hearing on May 3.

“Theft doesn’t usually elicit the same public response as some other crimes, but it matters greatly to the victims, and it matters greatly to us,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a news release Wednesday. “This defendant stole thousands from his employer, violated their trust, and broke the law.”

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on July 21, 2021, a Centrex employee was sitting in his vehicle near a loading door of the distribution center when he saw two men driving a tan SUV into the area, with the vehicle’s trunk open. Phang got out of the SUV and began loading cases of alcohol into it. The Centrex employee noticed multiple cases of tequila already in the SUV, and yelled at the two men to stop.

“Then, the defendant threw the employee against a parked trailer in the loading area before leaving the scene in a forklift while the driver of the SUV sped away,” according to the news release.

The Centrex employee recognized Phang as a coworker, and reported the incident to his boss. Investigators arrived and the witness identified Phang, including what clothes he was wearing at the time.

“When officers arrested the defendant, he was still wearing the clothes the employee described the thief as wearing in his statement,” officials said.

“Holding accountable those who commit theft is an important part of maintaining public safety and trust,” said West Greenwich Police Chief Richard N. Ramsay. “I am thankful for the hard work of our officers and investigators, as well as the Office of the Attorney General, for their investigation and prosecution of this case.”





