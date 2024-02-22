DNA and forensic evidence implicates Karen Read in death of Boston police officer, prosecutors say in court filing

The DNA information came in a document that prosecutors filed in Norfolk Superior Court opposing Read’s motion to dismiss the indictment against her. The government also disclosed in the filing that Read had accused O’Keefe of infidelity and also had a “romantic entanglement” with his friend in the weeks leading up to the fatal crash.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that DNA and forensic evidence implicates Karen Read, the Mansfield woman charged with murder for allegedly backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in Canton during a blizzard in 2022, in the death of the victim, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe.

A request for comment was sent Thursday morning to Read’s attorneys.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She’s pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail, with the highly anticipated trial slated to begin March 12.

Prosecutors allege Read backed her SUV into O’Keefe during the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton home after a night of heavy drinking. She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and found O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly said at one point, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Her right taillight was broken after allegedly striking O’Keefe, officials have said.

“Through trace analysis and forensic testing, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory discovered the victim’s DNA present on the broken taillight and microscopic pieces of red and clear apparent plastic located in the victim’s clothing,” prosecutors wrote Wednesday. “Comparison testing was conducted, and the results demonstrate that the microscopic pieces of red and clear plastic are consistent with the broken pieces of plastic from the defendant’s right rear taillight.”

Read’s lawyers maintain she is an innocent victim of a sprawling law enforcement coverup. They assert that O’Keefe entered the Canton home, which was owned by another Boston police officer, where he was beaten and also attacked by a German shepherd named Chloe before his body was planted outside the residence.

In an earlier filing last week prosecutors cited “evidence [submitted] to a veterinary forensic laboratory that concluded there was no canine DNA associated with the swabs taken” from O’Keefe’s clothing in the area of his injuries.

And on Wednesday’s filing, prosecutors alluded to strains in the relationship between O’Keefe and Read in the weeks leading up to O’Keefe’s death.

About a month beforehand, prosecutors wrote, the couple joined friends on a trip to Aruba. O’Keefe’s niece and nephew, whom he took in after their parents died several years earlier, also came along for the trip.

“The defendant had accused the victim of kissing someone else and the two argued for approximately 20 minutes in their hotel room, with both children present,” the filing said, adding that O’Keefe’s niece told investigators she heard O’Keefe tell Read a week before his death that their relationship had run its course, but that Read refused to leave the house.

Voicemails recovered from O’Keefe’s phone around the time of his death also suggested Read harbored animosity toward him, the filing said.

“The first voicemail in time consists of the defendant screaming, ‘John, I [expletive] hate you!’” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant continues to leave additional voice messages during this time frame where she is stating that she hates the victim, calls him a ‘pervert,’ and accuses the victim of ‘[expletive] another girl.’”

Nine days before O’Keefe’s death, prosecutors continued, a friend of O’Keefe’s had visited his home to watch a football game, and that friend later told investigators Read “surprised him with a kiss on the lips” as he left through a downstairs garage.

Three days earlier on Jan. 12, 2022, the filing said, Read had begun exchanging texts with O’Keefe’s friend that were “romantic in nature,” and Read visited the friend’s home at one point “on her way home from a night out with friends in Boston; to discuss their relationship prior to Jan. 28, 2022.”

The friend, prosecutors wrote, denied any sexual relationship with Read, who texted him at one point that she and O’Keefe were in a “very [expletive] up situation,” and that O’Keefe, in addition to “hooking up” with someone else in Aruba had also gotten “sloppy” drunk during that trip in a manner that “affected” her.

“Further, evidence presented to the grand jury also demonstrated strains in the relationship due to the defendant’s frustrations with the ‘thankless’ role of providing assistance to the victim’s niece and nephew and admits ‘the issues with the kids bother me more than [the victim] actually cheating. They’re constant and it feels like a lose/lose,’” prosecutors wrote.

Read’s attorney’s have also seized on phone records they say indicate that one witness present inside the Canton home entered a Google search on her phone shortly before 2:30 a.m. that said ““hos [sic] long to die in cold,” hours before prosecutors say Read discovered O’Keefe’s body outside.

Prosecutors in Wednesday’s filing reiterated their contention that the defense has the timestamp wrong.

“The Commonwealth’s three experts, including the Senior Digital Intelligence Expert from Cellebrite, ... have opined based on testing, artifact knowledge, and the most accurate timestamps, that the Google searches for ‘how long ti die in cild’ [sic] and at ‘hos long ti die in cold’ were within the witnesses’ cell phone records and occurred at approximately 6:23 a.m. and 6:24 a.m., following the discovery of the victim’s body,” prosecutors wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.