Firefighter hospitalized after ‘cardiac emergency’ while battling Kingston, N.H., house fire, officials say

The firefighter “regained a pulse” and was taken to Exeter Hospital in Kingston.

“Approximately 15 minutes into the incident a Kingston Firefighter suffered a cardiac emergency,” Chief Graham H. Pellerin of the Kingston Fire Department said in a statement. “A Newton paramedic along with on scene Kingston EMT’s initiated CPR and advanced life support measures within seconds of the emergency.”

A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after suffering a “cardiac emergency” while battling a house fire in Kingston, N.H., officials said.

Around 5:15 p.m., firefighters went to 16 Scotland Road for a report of a structure fire, officials said.

Advertisement

Crews arrived to “heavy smoke” and flames that had spread through the first and second floors of the home. All the residents were outside but a few family pets were inside, officials said.

Crews experienced some issues with water supply because of the “sheer amount of water being used,” said Lt. Jason Fellows of the Kingston Fire Department.

The firefighter collapsed around 5:30 p.m.

“For a short period of time, all on-scene manpower focused efforts on resuscitation of the downed firefighter,” officials said.

After the firefighter was taken to the hospital, crews rescued a number of dogs but one dog “escaped the grasp of a firefighter and succumbed to the heavy smoke,” officials said.

Other fire departments were called to assist and crews fought the fire “into the late hours of Wednesday night,” officials said.

The house was a “total loss,” Fellows said. Officials said the cause of the fire was not clear.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.