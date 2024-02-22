Man seriously injured after crash with school bus in Manchester, N.H.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in Manchester, N.H., police said.
Officers arrived at the intersection of South Main Street and Varney Street around 6 a.m. to find a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus, Manchester police said in a statement.
Officials said the school bus and a car collided, head-on, while driving on South Main Street. The 30-year-old man driving the car was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 52-year-old man driving the bus was not injured, according to the statement.
No children were inside the school bus at the time, police said.
Advertisement
No additional information on the condition of the injured man was available Thursday night.
The crash remains under investigation.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.