Man seriously injured after crash with school bus in Manchester, N.H.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in Manchester, N.H., police said.

Officers arrived at the intersection of South Main Street and Varney Street around 6 a.m. to find a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus, Manchester police said in a statement.

Officials said the school bus and a car collided, head-on, while driving on South Main Street. The 30-year-old man driving the car was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 52-year-old man driving the bus was not injured, according to the statement.