As MCI Concord faces closure, advocates say inmates should have a voice in what comes next

“If the governor is really interested in changing structurally the way the system works, then she should be meeting with folks like myself,” said Mac Hudson, a parolee who served 11 years at the Concord prison as part of a life sentence for a murder he said he did not commit.

They also argued that amid a steep drop in the state’s prison population, MCI Concord’s closure could be a critical opportunity to reassess the entire state prison system.

As Massachusetts plans to close its oldest men’s prison — and visions of housing, businesses, and even a winery have been raised for the site — prison reform advocates argue the men now incarcerated at MCI Concord should have a voice in their future, and the disposition of the property, as well.

What to do with the inmates is one of the key questions facing state officials, who have said they hope to have the Concord inmates and staff transferred to other facilities by September.

“We really think that the governor, the DOC, and the Legislature should be working together, and ensuring that there is public input, especially from incarcerated people,” said Jesse White, policy director of Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts.

MCI Concord opened in 1878 and is now a medium-security prison with 306 inmates as of Feb. 12, according to the state. It operates at about half capacity. Officials projected that closing the facility would save the state about $16 million a year. It also would free up 182 acres in Concord, just as the state faces a historic housing shortage.

Governor Maura Healey indicated in January that a new use for the property still needs to be determined.

“We’re going to engage with the community, we’re going to engage with stakeholders,” Healey told reporters during a news conference.

The prison is located about one mile from the West Concord commuter rail station, and already town officials and residents have expressed interest in seeing housing built on the property. And “others want to make sure that commercial and business opportunities aren’t completely ruled out,” including a winery, state Senator Michael J. Barrett, whose legislative district includes Concord, has told the Globe.

In response to Globe questions, a Department of Correction spokesperson pointed to a two-page FAQ on the state government’s website that offered few details on how inmates would be transferred to other facilities.

“In the coming months, every individual will complete the normal reclassification process for placement in a facility appropriate for their security, service, and programming needs,” the DOC statement said.

Last year at Concord, when the prison had just shy of 400 inmates, nearly two-thirds of its prisoners were Black or Hispanic, according to the most recent state data. More than half of Concord’s prisoners last year were between the ages of 30 to 49, according to state data, while a quarter were older than 50.

White said the state needs to avoid how it handled the shutdown of MCI Cedar Junction, a maximum-security prison in Walpole that was closed by the state in June 2023.

In that case, the Walpole prison’s “reception and diagnostic center” for all new inmates was transferred to the maximum-security Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, where inmates spend at least 60 days before being assigned to another prison facility to serve their sentences.

The Lancaster facility has faced repeated criticism over the treatment of prisoners, and last fall, a group of inmates staged a hunger strike over conditions there.

White criticized the Lancaster facility as an “extraordinarily draconian” prison. “What we don’t want to see happen is for folks at Concord to get transferred into situations that are actually counterproductive and unhelpful for them,” White said.

Relocating inmates is a “hugely complicated” process, according to Michele Deitch, director of the Prison and Jail Innovation Lab at the University of Texas at Austin.

“You need to make sure that they are going to have their individual needs met in the other facility,” Deitch said. There also needs to be “a seamless transition of any kind of services, programs, health care, or mental health care that they were receiving before.”

The number of people incarcerated in Massachusetts has plummeted over the past decade, from about 11,000 in January 2014 to 6,047, according to the most recent data from the Department of Correction, while the total capacity of the state’s 14 prisons is 9,518. The majority of inmates are in medium- or minimum-security facilities; there were about 1,000 at Souza Baranowski, the state’s only maximum-security prison, earlier this month.

The vast majority of people incarcerated in the state’s prisons are men; just 225 were women across the system last year.

Researchers have credited the drop to the state’s criminal justice reform legislation, intended to roll back many “tough on crime” laws, and to reduced mandatory minimum sentences for some low-level offenses.

The vast majority of inmates in the system are men, and they’re disproportionately people of color. More than half are Black, African American, or Hispanic, the data show.

Healey has proposed shifting control of the property from the Department of Correction to another state agency, which would have options for disposing of the land — including selling it to the town for $1. The proposal would need the approval of the Legislature.

Hudson, 52, spent most of his life in Massachusetts prisons. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990 in the death of Derek Twitty, 19, and sentenced to serve life behind bars. At the time of Twitty’s 1989 shooting during an armed robbery, Hudson was 17. Hudson said he was not involved in Twitty’s killing and has maintained his innocence.

In 1991, Hudson also pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of George Magazine and received a prison term of 10 to 12 years that ran concurrently with his life sentence, according to the state parole board.

In late 2021, the state’s parole board voted unanimously that Hudson was a suitable candidate for parole. He was released on parole at the age of 50, after spending more than 30 years in prison at several facilities, including MCI Concord.

Hudson, who works on a racial equity initiative operated by Prisoners’ Legal Services, said the men now incarcerated at Concord should be part of the discussion with state officials about what happens to them after the prison closes.

Those sorts of discussions would give inmates a chance to meaningfully participate in their rehabilitation, because they would have a role in what happens to them, rather than simply be assigned to another facility, he said.

It would also afford leaders like Healey an opportunity to learn from the experiences of prisoners themselves. When Hudson was at Concord, where he served two stints between 2010 to 2022, he saw deteriorating buildings and unsafe conditions.

“The governor should be having a forum with all of us,” said Hudson, who also served as a member of Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s transition team.

Those people, along with former inmates like him and their families, should also have an opportunity to shape the future of the MCI Concord property, said Hudson, who favors affordable housing on the site.

“That’s what’s missing,” Hudson said. “People closest to the harm should be leading these discussions.”

Ivy Scott and Jeremy C. Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.