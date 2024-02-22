Two New Bedford men sentenced on child rape charges

The men were convicted last Friday following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. The two will likely be deported upon completion of their sentence as neither one is a U.S. citizen, the statement said.

Nicholas Pacheco, 41, will serve up to 15 years in state prison for charges of aggravated rape and child abuse, according to the statement. Braulio Castro, 37, will serve up to 12 years in state prison for one charge of forcibly raping a child.

Two New Bedford men were sentenced Tuesday for raping and molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times between 2015 and 2017, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pacheco, who the girl considered her father, and his roommate, Castro, lived together with the child in an apartment on Nye Street when the rapes occurred. Pacheco raped the girl twice and Castro raped the girl once between Febuary of 2015 and Febuary of 2017, beginning when the girl was 9-years-old and continuing until she was 10-years-old.

“I hope she can move forward with her life,” said Quinn. “The state prison sentences imposed by the court were appropriate.”

The girl, who is now a teenager, said that she didn’t tell anyone about the rapes because she “truly believed as a young child that she was just a toy and was supposed to be used for sex in this way,” according to Quinn’s statement.

In addition to Pacheco and Castro, the girl has been molested by two other men, once when she was 7-years old, officials said. One of the men, her great uncle, Mario Diaz, was indicted for rape but was deported before his trial, Quinn’s office said. The other, 27-year-old Mario Suy, was sentenced to serve time in county jail in 2023.

“Sadly both defendants took advantage of their access to this young victim and sexually assaulted her,” Quinn said. “I commend the victim’s courage and fortitude in coming forward and persevering through these very difficult circumstances.”

Advertisement









Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.