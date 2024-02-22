Owl rescued from soccer netting outside Littleton home

A police officer and an animal control officer responded around 9:30 a.m. to a house on Hartwell Street where the Great Horned Owl was on the ground covered in “so much netting,” said Regional Animal Control Officer Phyllis Tower.

An owl was rescued from a backyard Thursday morning in Littleton after it flew into the net of a small soccer goal, police and animal control officials said.

“Owls and other raptors focus on their prey and nothing else,” Tower said. “They don’t care what’s in their way, and the owl went right into the net.”

The resident of the home removed the owl from the small soccer net before Tower arrived, but she said it’s “safest to leave animals” for animal control or other officials to help.

Tower, who serves as the animal control officer for the towns of Boxborough, Stow, and Littleton, picked up the owl, put it in a cage where it wouldn’t hurt itself, and took it to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton.

Tower said she didn’t know the extent of the owl’s injuries and she didn’t try to untangle it. She emphasized that residents should take down netting they aren’t using to protect animals.

The Great Horned Owl with a police officer who responded to the scene Thursday morning. Littleton Police Department

“Please take down sporting nets such as soccer/hockey etc when not in use to prevent injuries to wildlife,” the Littleton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

