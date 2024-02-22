Proposal to ban some consumer products containing toxic PFAS chemicals clears N.H. House

PFAS is a so-called “forever chemical” because it takes so long to break down naturally in the environment. It can bio-accumulate in people’s blood, and is linked to health problems such as cancer and certain reproductive issues.

House Bill 1649 passed on a voice vote, and the bill has a number of bipartisan sponsors in the Senate, indicating receptivity in the other chamber.

CONCORD, N.H. – The sale of cosmetics, carpets, furniture and other consumer products containing PFAS, a toxic chemical, could be banned in New Hampshire under a new proposal passed by the House on Thursday.

PFAS is added to some consumer products because it can repel water, which has led to its use in stain-resistant fabrics, carpets, non-stick pans, and other products.

A wide array of products are covered under HB 1649, including carpets, cosmetics, feminine hygiene products, food packaging containers, textile treatments, children’s products, personal protective equipment, upholstered furniture, and textile furnishings.

The proposal sets aside $250,000 to create a new position at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and to set up a state-run clearinghouse to vet products and keep a database of products containing PFAS.

The bill’s prime sponsor Representative Karen Ebel, a New London Democrat, called the bill’s passage “a major step forward to reducing the impacts of PFAS in our state and protecting our environment, natural resources, and public health.”

“Granite Staters have the right to clean water, air, and soil and the right to use products without fear of negative, long-term health impacts,” she said in a statement.

In 2021, both Vermont and Maine passed bans on certain products containing intentionally added PFAS. Massachusetts is also considering a ban.

The proposal goes to the House Finance Committee next and it would still have to clear the Senate and the governor’s desk before it becomes law.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.