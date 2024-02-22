Revere man arrested after police recover 30 illegal firearms

A Revere man was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and firearm possession after officers found 30 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a search, police said Thursday.

Darrow DiBattista, 58, was charged with 29 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of trafficking fentanyl, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony, one count of possession of a large capacity feeding device, one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, and one count of improper storage of firearms, police said in a statement.

While executing a search warrant, police found a variety of illegal firearms including 18 rifles, 11 handguns, and one large capacity feeding device. Over 3,000 rounds of ammunition and 34 grams of fentanyl were also found, according to the statement.