RFK Jr. campaign sues Maine secretary of state over right to gather signatures at polling stations during March 5 primary

Bellows, charged Kennedy’s 29-page civil complaint in US District Court in Bangor, “is out of control, exposing herself as a Democrat partisan hack, disinterested in the rule of law, basic constitutional protections, in favor of peacocking around as the lap dog of an incompetent, desperate, senile President.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s quixotic presidential campaign on Wednesday sued Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, alleging she’s unfairly barring his team from collecting signatures at polling stations during the March 5 primary elections as part of the effort to get him on the November general election ballot.

“Maine law is very clear: within the voting place itself, a person may not influence another person’s decision regarding a candidate for an office or question that is on the ballot for the election that day,” Bellows said. “That’s why no presidential campaign can collect signatures on presidential primary day.”

According to the civil complaint, town clerks before Feb. 12 had informed the Kennedy campaign that because the environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic wasn’t on either primary ballot, staffers ”would, of course, be permitted to collect signatures on Plaintiff’s ballot access petitions inside polling locations, on tables provided by the state, during the conduct of Maine’s 2024 primary election on March 5, 2024.”

State law, the complaint said, bars people from trying to influence a voter’s decision within 250 feet of a polling place for “an office or question that is on the ballot for the election that day,” meaning the Kennedy campaign can legally take signatures at the March polling stations, since his name won’t appear on either the GOP or Democratic primary ballots.

But “suddenly” on Feb. 12, the complaint said, town clerks informed the campaign that Bellows had “sent email instructions that town clerks were not to let those with presidential nomination petitions to collect petition signatures inside polling locations as it would unduly influence the voters (presumably in violation of the Statute).”

Yet Bellows, the complaint continued, had previously allowed Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips and Republican presidential candidates Doug Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ryan Binkley to collect signatures at polling locations during a November election.

“It is well established that under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution a state must provide the same or similar mechanisms to independent and third-party presidential candidates as to party candidates,” the lawsuit said.

Bellows noted in her statement Thursday that the Kennedy campaign would have another opportunity to collect signatures at polling stations in June during statewide elections.

She said that “when a candidate’s office is not on the ballot, they can absolutely collect signatures. There’s a statewide election in June. Certainly Mr. Kennedy can collect signatures then. It’s important to recognize that it’s when a candidate’s office is on the ballot, that they cannot collect signatures because for good reason, Maine law prohibits political activities that influence a voter.”

Kennedy’s campaign is seeking a judicial order allowing it to collect signatures at primary polling sites March 5. The campaign seeks additional relief including a declaration from the court that Bellows’s “ban on independent and third-party presidential candidates from collecting ballot access petition signatures for their slates of presidential electors inside polling locations, on tables provided by the state, during the conduct presidential election year primary elections in Maine (is) unconstitutional.”

Presidential ballot access has loomed large in Maine since Bellows in December booted Donald Trump from the state’s March primary ballot over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol.

Trump, the prohibitive favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination in his quest to recapture the White House, has appealed Bellow’s ruling, and Maine’s top court last month declined to weigh in on whether he can stay on the state’s ballot, keeping intact a judge’s decision that the U.S. Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Colorado case earlier this month. It’s not clear when the high court will issue its ruling.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

