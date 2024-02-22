All Rhode Islanders should support modernizing our public records law to make comprehensive crash data public

We also saw an unmet information need, and wanted to fix that for our corner of the state. Mapped crash data is necessary for the planners and traffic engineers responsible for designing safe transportation infrastructure, and for spending road safety funds effectively. They can’t do that if they don’t know where the problem spots are. Other states, such as Connecticut , Massachusetts , Missouri and Louisiana have figured this out, investing in crash maps and data portals to provide the public with a transparent view of road safety in their states.

In November 2023, the Providence Streets Coalition released a map of reported collisions in which pedestrians and cyclists were hit by cars over a 13-year period . We created this map for a few reasons. First, we wanted to show how shockingly common this is: 3,678 crashes in a city of approximately 190,000 people works out to roughly 2 percent of the population hit by cars over 13 years.

Advertisement

When we set out in early 2023 to create the Providence crash map, we immediately encountered a roadblock. The R.I. Department of Transportation actively fought our request for crash records. We filed a complaint with Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office, arguing that crash data held by RIDOT is public under the state’s Access to Public Records Act, or “APRA”. Half a year later, the attorney general took RIDOT’s position that crash records held by RIDOT are not public under our public records law as it is currently written.

With the help of the City of Providence, we obtained the records we needed and were able to proceed with the project. Under our public records law, cities and towns are obligated to release records of traffic collisions to the public. But once RIDOT receives those same records and compiles them into a comprehensive data set, that data set is considered privileged. While it is theoretically possible for a researcher, journalist or advocacy group to compile these records themselves by submitting requests to all 39 cities and towns in the state, this is impractical, and it serves as a barrier to public access.

Advertisement

We have heard from professionals responsible for making infrastructure decisions in Rhode Island who tell us that they can’t get the records they need from RIDOT to do their jobs effectively. And citizens can’t advocate for infrastructure that serves them without data about how existing infrastructure works, or fails to.

The notion that road safety data should be public is not a fringe position. Rhode Island is increasingly an outlier in protecting it from public scrutiny, and RIDOT’s contention that they alone should have access to the comprehensive crash data set assumes that individuals have no role to play in ensuring that our streets are safe for everyone. As advocates and activists who partner with government on this issue, we strenuously disagree with that view.

With the support of the ACCESS/RI Coalition, legislation sponsored by state Senator Louis DiPalma and Representative Patricia Serpa seeks to modernize and update our public records law with a broad-based set of reforms that would improve access to public records here in Rhode Island. It would close loopholes that allow government entities to withhold records in contravention of the public interest, including the one that allows RIDOT to withhold crash data.

Advertisement

While we may disagree on tactics, we believe that we and RIDOT are on the same side, to the extent that we all see promoting safe streets as a central driving mission. Community organizations like ours are trying to create tools that can help professionals build safer roads. Academic researchers are looking for broader trends in the data that can modernize the science of infrastructure design. Journalists are helping to promote a transparent and open conversation about what is working and what isn’t. And citizens have a right to know where the safety hazards in their communities are.

We call on all Rhode Islanders — including RIDOT’s leadership — to support the APRA reform bill.

Liza Burkin is the lead organizer of the Providence Streets Coalition. Jamie Pahigian is a Providence Streets Coalition volunteer, and vice chair of the newly established North Main Street Task Force.



