Providence mulls ban of short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, in some areas of the city

Their plans for apartments priced at market rate would replace what Diamond described as a “dilapidated lot.”

Providence Architecture and Building Company , a firm led by Kevin Diamond and Dustin Dezube, submitted plans to the city to build a four-story, 58-unit apartment building at 103 Evergreen St. in the Mount Hope neighborhood of Providence.

PROVIDENCE — A local developer has earned approval from the city to build a nearly 60-unit apartment building that could help address the ongoing housing affordability crisis . But the approval came with one stipulation: The units are banned from ever becoming short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.

Advertisement

A rendering of a proposed project by Providence Architecture and Building Company for a four-story apartment building at 103 Evergreen St. City of Providence

Units will include 38 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, and 15 studios. Despite the dozens of proposed units, the property measures just over 8,200 square feet. According to plans shared with the city, the firm reports the size of the proposed units ranges from just 200 square feet for a studio, to about 515 square feet for a two-bedroom apartment.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

On Tuesday, during a city planning commission meeting, some members praised Providence Architecture for adding much needed density to housing offerings in the city, while others voiced concerns over the size of the units. Chairman Michael Gazdacko suggested that some of the smallest units were the “same size as hotel rooms,” and could potentially be used as short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.

Providence Architecture requested the lot on Evergreen Street be rezoned from R-3 to a R-4. Both zoning districts are for residential zones, as determined by the city, but R-3 zones accommodate higher density residential development of single-family, three-family, and rowhouse dwellings. R-4 zones accommodate higher density residential development, including large multi-family dwellings such as the proposal for 103 Evergreen St.

Short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, in R-1 (single-family zones), R-2 (moderate density of single-family, semi-detached, and two-family dwellings), and R-3 zones must be occupied by the owner under the city’s current zoning rules, according to Robert Azar, the deputy director of Providence’s planning and development department. This means that if the owner of a three-family home in an R-3 zone was to operate a short-term rental, they’d have to live in one of the three units.

Advertisement

However, an owner-occupied caveat does not currently exist in R-4 zones, said Azar.

Plans for the Evergreen Street development did not say the developers were interested in renting units on platforms like Airbnb or VRBO. But in conversation with fellow commission members, Gazdacko said he wanted to “cover ourselves.” The commission recommended the proposal’s requested zoning change to the City Council, but it included a permanent prohibition that would ban the property’s units from becoming short-term rentals, unless the council votes to change it.

This kind of prohibition might become a new standard for how the city limits the number of short-term rentals, said Azar, especially as the planning department completes its once-a-decade update of Providence’s Comprehensive Plan.

“R-4 does not currently have a [standard] prohibition. As we expand R-4 [in the 2025 comprehensive plan], we are currently mulling over if it should have that prohibition,” explained Azar, who said the city’s planning board has prohibited short-term rentals from just four developments in the R-4 zone, including the one on Evergreen Street.

Future expansion of the R-4 zone will promote more development of major housing projects. The unintended consequence of this push for housing could mean more short-term rentals, said Azar, unless there are new rules for the industry mandated by the city.

Advertisement

“We’re doing this because we want to preserve long-term housing,” said Azar. “But, also, it’s a quality of life issue.”

Regulating the short-term rental industry — and the question of whether cities and towns have the authority to regulate them — has proven challenging in Rhode Island, and is one issue a new special legislative commission has been studying for months. The 15-member commission has until March 15 to outline findings and provide recommendations for “numerous economic and social short-term rental issues” in a report to the legislature.

Critics claim the short-term rentals boom ruins residential neighborhoods by creating parking constraints and noise, serious safety issues, and other problems. In 2021, a 22-year-old guest in a Newport short-term rental home was fatally stabbed, which sparked new questions over how short-term rentals are regulated, and their lack of oversight.

Short-term rentals also “have very quick turnover” with new guests constantly circulating in and out,” said Azar. For residents and the city, these properties “can be a challenge.”

Proponents and some short-term rental owners claim incidents like the one in Newport are one-offs. Many owners, advocates say, use short-term rentals as a way to help supplement their income.

Some towns, like Tiverton, are starting to regulate these rentals by making changes to their zoning codes. In Newport, officials have taken an aggressive regulatory stance and have passed a series of ordinances that increase the annual short-term rental registration fee from $100 to $1,000, or $500 for an owner-occupied property. Newport also hired its first full-time enforcement officer to crack down on violators, recording approximately 30 violations among short-term rental properties in 2023 alone, with fines that amount to $1,000 per day.

Advertisement

Rules requiring owner occupancy for short-term rentals provide “some sort of protection” to the city and neighbors, said Gazdacko. While hotels are part of a regulated industry, “But if you put a building of short-term rentals in a neighborhood, it’s kind of an unregulated industry.”













Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.