RIPTA increases pay for drivers in effort to deal with shortage

The agency’s board voted Thursday to approve the new collective bargaining agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618. The new pact, which goes into effect this week, increases the starting driver wage from $21.71 to $25.33 an hour for van operators, an entry-level role. Other ATU roles are also getting bumps, like fixed-route drivers, who are increasing from $26.67 to $27.47 to start. Drivers will also get pay increases more quickly.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with its drivers’ union that will result in significant pay bumps and, officials hope, relief from looming service cuts.

The pay increases come as RIPTA, like other transit agencies, faces a critical driver shortage. RIPTA has proposed cutting a number of routes starting in April due to the shortage. RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said bringing in more drivers could alleviate some cuts, which riders have strongly resisted at a series of public hearings. It’s unclear which route cuts could potentially be averted.

“That’s our goal,” Avedisian said after the meeting. “As long as we can get bodies through the door, and we start seeing progress where people are applying in ways that we haven’t seen before, we can say OK, what are the interim measures? Can we do a little bit of this, a little bit of that and get to where we need to be?”

Transit advocates welcomed the news when it emerged from a RIPTA executive session at the agency’s offices on Melrose Street Thursday afternoon – some literally giving thumbs-up, and one saying, “Finally!”

“This is something that not only will bring our employees up to a level that they deserve, and they earn every day, but will also help us be more competitive in the job market to attract new drivers into our workforce and keep them here,” said Peter Alviti, the chair of RIPTA’s board who is also the director of the state Department of Transportation.

The ATU contract didn’t actually expire until the end of June 2025. RIPTA opened it early to deal with the driver shortage by increasing pay. RIPTA has been trying to recruit new drivers, but they’ve still continued to retire more quickly than they can be brought on board.

A pay increase is “going to help us with recruitment tremendously,” said Steven Sousa, the secretary-treasurer of the ATU Division 618. “I think it will allow us to get people in the door.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has also bumped driver pay in an effort to boost hiring.

RIPTA still faces challenges, like a looming fiscal cliff and questions about its plans for a new Providence transit center. The agency announced Thursday that it had begun the first phase of its effort to find one. One potential spot is Parcel 35, part of the land that was opened up when Interstate 195 was moved. The parcel is by Interstate 95.

RIPTA said the commission that oversees the 195 land will vote next week on an agreement to set aside Parcel 35 and not market it to anyone else for the next eight months while RIPTA mulls moving the transit center there from Kennedy Plaza.

RIPTA maintains it is still considering various options for the new transit center. Many riders say Parcel 35 would be bad for the transiting public.

“This (location) is extremely remote,” Randall Rose, a member of the organization Rhode Island Transit Riders, told the members of the board during an open comment session. “It’s not suitable for a hub at all. It’s not near any place riders want to go.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.