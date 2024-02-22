Should N.H. legalize marijuana? 2024 might be the year.

“Quite frankly, I think it is high time we legalize marijuana in this state,” said Representative Erica Layon, a Derry Republican who sponsored the bill.

The proposal would initially grant licenses to 15 retail locations around the state, with a pathway to increasing that number over time. Only people over 21 would be allowed to purchase marijuana, as well as those who are already allowed to buy it for medicinal purposes . Driving while under the influence would still be illegal under the proposal.

The government would get a 10 percent cut of revenues, some of which would go toward hiring “drug recognition experts” who would be tasked with identifying drivers under the influence. But the lion’s share of government proceeds, 65 percent, would go to the education trust fund.

Representative Jonah Wheeler, a Peterborough Democrat, spoke against the amended version of the bill calling it a “baloney sandwich.” Although he supports legalization, he took issue with the bill because it doesn’t allow for home-growing or annul cannabis-related charges, smoking in public would be punishable by a misdemeanor. He said tight state regulation falls short of a free-market approach, while the framework would enable big corporate cannabis stores to take over the industry in New Hampshire.

The amended version of House Bill 1633 secured a bipartisan 17-3 recommendation from the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee. The proposals bans marketing to minors.

Proponents say legalizing cannabis would allow the state to regulate it, ensuring the substance is tested and labeled, which can protect consumers. Opponents insist it would be a drastic cultural change that could increase healthcare costs and conflict with federal law.

“Legalized and regulated adult-recreation cannabis is safer for all, reduces crime, creates a new industry that 80 percent of residents want and helps recoup the $25 million to $40 million that is leaving New Hampshire for Massachusetts, Maine, or Vermont,” said Timothy Egan, chair of the board of advisors to the New Hampshire Cannabis Association.

HB 1633 would instruct communities to hold a vote on whether they want a marijuana store in their town or city. It would limit the number of retail locations so that there is only one per municipality, or one per 15,000 residents in more populated areas.

Public opinion around legalizing marijuana has evolved in New Hampshire over the past decade. A February 2023 poll from the University of New Hampshire showed that support for legalizing the substance has increased from 49 percent in 2013 to 71 percent in 2023. At the same time, opposition has decreased from 45 percent to 18 percent.

New Hampshire first allowed the medicinal use of marijuana in 2013. In 2021, Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill expanding that to include people suffering from severe insomnia and autism spectrum disorder.

Seventy-four people registered their support of the HB 1633 online, while 52 registered opposition, and two were neutral.

House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said legalizing recreational cannabis is long overdue in New Hampshire. “After years of watching our neighbors – state-by-state – embrace personal freedom and a new, growing industry, it has become increasingly frustrating for Granite Staters to see the ‘Live Free or Die’ state remain an island of prohibition,” he said in a statement.

He said he is hopeful the bipartisan work on HB 1633 will help the bill pass on the House floor and that 2024 will be the year New Hampshire finally embraces recreational cannabis.

While the House has advanced proposals to allow marijuana in recent years, those efforts have been halted in the Senate. That was the fate of a 2023 legalization proposal, House Bill 639, which passed the House 272 to 109 only to fail in the Senate in a 14-10 vote. Democrat Lou D’Allesandro joined Republicans in defeating the bill, while Republican Keith Murphy voted with Democrats in support of it.

Senator Daryl Abbas, a Salem Republican, said he will not support HB 1633 as written and that it lacks enough support to pass in the Senate. “The House version disregards the necessary language to gain support in the Senate and from the governor’s office,” he said.

The bill now heads to the House Finance Committee.

