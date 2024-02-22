SJC rejects claim of structural racism in man’s bid to overturn murder conviction in Lynn slaying

Instead, for the ninth time, the SJC said there was no violation of anyone’s rights convicted under the old rules because the law was constitutionally valid prior to 2017. The decision came in the first degree murder appeal of Rashad A. Shepherd,convicted in Essex Superior Court for his role in a 2014 murder in Lynn.

In its unanimous ruling, the state’s highest court said it will not retroactively apply its 2017 ruling - known as Brown - that made it significantly more difficult for someone to be convicted of first or second degree murder when they play an ancillary role in a homicide.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday rejected a defense attorney’s claims that structural racism in the criminal justice system has led to an unfair application of the felony murder rule against people of color convicted of murder prior to 2017 who were not the actual killer.

“The defendant calls on us to correct structural racism, prosecutorial discretion in charging decisions, and implicit bias that the defendant contends results in more Black persons than white persons serving life without the possibility of parole for felony-murder by reversing course and applying Brown retroactively,” Justice Dalia A. Wendlandt wrote for the court. “We decline his invitation to employ race (or ethnicity) in this manner in our decision making as to whether to apply a new criminal rule retroactively.”

Claudia Leis Bolger, Shepherd’s attorney submitted Department of Correction data on the racial breakdown of Black prisoners serving life without parole under the old felony murder rule when compared to white prisoners. The data showed 18 percent of Black prisoners serving life without parole were convicted under felony murder in contrast to just 4.6 percent of white prisoners, according to the SJC.

“To be sure, the data show that the existing population of persons serving life without the possibility of parole for felony-murder convictions is comprised of more Black persons than white persons,” Wendlandt wrote. “Far from showing that our decision resulted in disparate racial treatment, however, the data demonstrate that our decision eliminated a theory of first-degree murder that may have disproportionately affected Black persons.”

In a telephone interview Thursday, Leis Bolger said she was deeply disappointed by the unanimous SJC ruling because it means 76 people - now, including Shepherd - will die behind bars unless the law is changed. (Another 32 people will benefit from the SJC’s Mattis decision that made people between the ages of 18 and 20 eligible for parole.)

“I cannot underestimate the disappointment at this decision. But we remain undeterred. This is unfair, and unjust, serving life without murder for felony murder,’' she said. “So we’re going to find a way. We’re going to try to take this opinion and take the positives out of it...We are not going to give up.”

Caitlin Glass, a Boston University Law School professor filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the BU Center for Antiracist Research and other groups. Glass called on the Legislature to pass a law making the Brown decision retroactive.

“Other state legislatures have changed their felony murder laws and they’ve made those changes retroactive like California and Minnesota. And California has already resentenced more than 600 people under their legislative change,” Glass said. “And here we’re talking about 76 people. So this is not like an insurmountable problem. It’s feasible to solve this problem.”

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, whose office prosecuted Shepherd, did not respond to a Globe request for comment.

CQShepherd, Terrence Tyler and Monique Jones “hatched a plan to rob the victim, Wilner Parisse” who was known to keep marijuana and cash in his apartment. During the robbery attempt, Parisse fought back, but was shot twice and killed, according to the SJC.

Shepherd was not identified during his trial as the shooter, but convicted because he helped plan and then carry out the robbery, the SJC said. Jones testified as a prosecution witness in return for a reduced sentence. Tyler was also convicted of first degree murder, records show.

The SJC also rejected several other issues raised by Shepherd in the appeal and upheld the conviction.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.