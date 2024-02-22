Can solar flares cause cell phone outages? Here’s what experts say.

Scientists and other space weather experts say it seems “very unlikely” that these flares could have caused such a widespread outage.

Two powerful solar flares erupted minutes before a nationwide cellular service outage impacted millions of mobile users Thursday morning, and many people on social media quickly theorized that the events were somehow connected. But can such sudden bursts of radiation cause a massive network break?

The sun emitted two strong solar flares, the first one peaking at 6:07 p.m. ET on Feb. 21, and the second peaking at 1:32 a.m. ET on Feb. 22. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the events, which were classified as X1.8 and X1.7.

“While solar flares can affect communication systems, radar, and Global Positioning Systems, based on the intensity of these eruptions and associated phenomena, it is unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outage,” officials with NOAA’s Space Weather Center said Thursday.

Dr. Ryan French, a solar astrophysicist at the National Solar Observatory in New Mexico, echoed NOAA’s conclusion, noting that solar flares “only cause radio degradation on the dayside of the Earth” which in this case didn’t include the United States when these two eruptions occurred.

Given the “magnitude and timing” of these solar flares, “this seems *very* unlikely,” French noted in a social media thread he posted explaining the issue. “These flares only clock in as the 9th/11th largest in <2 years.”

The recent flares were rated at a R3 magnitude on NOAA’s Space Weather Scale, meaning they were strong enough to knock out high-frequency or short-wave radio communication for about an hour on the dayside of the Earth, but not cellular networks.

“Users of high frequency radio signals may experience temporary degradation or complete loss of signal on much of the sunlit side of Earth. The general public need not be concerned,” NOAA said in reporting the flares Thursday morning.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center reported that one flare, classified as an X1.8, erupted Wednesday night at 6:07 ET and the other, an X1.7-class flare, occurred several hours later at 1:32 a.m. ET Thursday.

A solar flare, the solar system’s largest explosive event, is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Sometimes they can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth.

French and other scientists tried to dispel the solar flare theory that quickly circulated online.

“As people keep mentioning, there was also an earlier flare of similar magnitude ...This was some 12 hours before the reported outages, as the radio blackout from that event only lasted an hour or two (the flare was short). So also unrelated!” French said on X, formerly Twitter.

“FYI, the consequences of solar flares (and associated eruptions) CAN and do manifest in these same ways — just probably not in this case.”

