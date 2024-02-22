State Police say 911 call centers ‘flooded’ with test calls amid cellular outage

The outages have reportedly made it impossible for some people to make 911 calls, and officials in various jurisdictions were encouraging people to call from a landline or a phone tied to a provider that has not been affected by the outage.

State Police said 911 dispatch centers across Massachusetts were “flooded with calls” Thursday morning as people tested whether they could make emergency calls on their mobile phones during a cellular outage that disrupted service across the country.

State Police offered similar guidance and urged people not to test their phone’s ability to connect to 911.

“Many 911 centers in the state are getting flooded w/calls from people trying to see if 911 works from their cell phone. Please do not do this,” State Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If you can successfully place a non-emergency call to another number via your cell service then your 911 service will also work.”

State Police said they were monitoring the outage and were in contact with AT&T, the country’s largest carrier with more than 240 million customers.

Police in Cohasset, New Bedford, and Northborough also urged people not to call 911 as a test.

“If you are able to place a non-emergency call from a cellular device then your 911 service will work,” Cohasset police posted on social media. “Always dial 911 in case of an emergency but please do not place a ‘test’ 911 call to see if your service works.”

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages as of about 9:30 a.m. The outages began at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to the Associated Press.

Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages. Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, and Boost Mobile had about 700 outages, according to the AP.

