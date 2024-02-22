Texas man sentenced to three-months in federal prison for threatening Boston Children’s Hospital doctor who served transgender patients

Lindner called the unnamed doctor’s office and left a threatening voicemail on Aug. 31, 2022, prosecutors said. Inaccurate information had spread online that month about procedures that were being performed at the LGBTQIA+ health education center.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 39 of Comfort, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of threatening communication in December, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,986.

A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to three-months in federal prison for threatening a doctor at Boston’s Children’s Hospital who served transgender patients, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

“You sick motherf*****s, you’re all gonna burn,” Lindner said in the voicemail. “There’s a group of people on their way to handle [victim]. You signed your own warrant, lady. Castrating our children. You’ve woken up enough people. And upset enough of us. And you signed your own ticket. Sleep well, you f****** c***.”

Lindner continued to try to contact the victim after leaving the threatening voicemail, prosecutors said. He even called the doctor’s former medical practice and a university where they were a faculty member.

According to its website, the center provides, “educational programs, resources, and consultation to health care organizations with the goal of optimizing quality, cost-effective health care for (LGBTQIA+) people,” the Globe reported.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in that statement that his office will aggressively investigate and prosecute acts of hate and intimidation.

“Threatening a medical doctor providing essential care to children is deplorable,” Levy said. “No one in this country should live in fear for their safety because of their identity, gender, race, religion or beliefs. Full stop.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.