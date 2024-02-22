Can R.I.’s Washington Bridge westbound be repaired? A draft report raises doubts.

“To fully eliminate these risks and improve inspection, maintenance, and repair access would require the demolition and replacement of the superstructure, and potentially a full bridge replacement,” the report says.

The report stops short of making an explicit recommendation to replace the bridge, rather than repair it. But the bridge poses a number of challenges, including a unique design and significant deterioration. Repairing and strengthening the bridge would have limited viability and carry risks, the report says.

PROVIDENCE — Options for repairing the Washington Bridge westbound are “limited, complex,” and wouldn’t completely resolve the significant problems the structure poses, a draft report by an engineering firm says.

Advertisement

The 45-page draft report was authored by Michael Murdock, vice president of VN Engineers, Inc., one of the firms working for the state on the bridge. The westbound portion of the bridge, which takes Interstate 195 westbound over the Seekonk River, was closed in December due to deficiencies discovered in certain bridge components. Westbound traffic was moved to temporary lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which is a separate and much newer structure. Eastbound and westbound lanes now share that one bridge, cutting capacity and adding traffic to the highway and local streets.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The report also goes into new detail about the deficiencies found in the bridge. They are much more substantial than the initial reports of broken tie-down rods. They include concrete beams vulnerable to freeze-thaw damage, corrosion, and delamination of grout. Some of the structural deficiencies “are anticipated to be found throughout the bridge,” the report says, with some cantilevers having “significantly lower capacity” than reported just a few years ago.

“Repairs and strengthening of the bridge would be a complex operation that carries risk with regards to viability and sufficiency to fully address the deficiencies within the system,” the report says.

Advertisement

Some repairs could create other problems, the report says. And none of the repair and strengthening schemes it outlines would address water infiltration at deck joints, which would remain a long-term risk.

The report also raises questions about the ability to identify every problem. Even advanced modern scanning technologies won’t be able to see everything. Because of that, “the risk of unknown deficiencies will always remain for this structure,” the report said.

Approached after an unrelated meeting at RIPTA on Thursday, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti declined to comment on the report, which was first reported by WPRI and obtained by The Boston Globe. Governor Dan McKee’s office also declined to comment on the report.

“Governor McKee and Director Alviti have repeatedly stated that no decision concerning the Washington Bridge would be made until all final reports were received and evaluated,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

RIDOT has said it expects to get reports back from engineers on whether the bridge can be repaired or will need to be replaced by late February or early March.

The state originally estimated it would take three months to get the bridge back open. Earlier this week, more than two months into the closure, the state announced plans to add travel lanes in both directions on the eastbound span of the bridge, which it said would add capacity. That could take an estimated eight weeks, underscoring how much the timeline has shifted.

Advertisement

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure in R.I.

>

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.