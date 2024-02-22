Biden calls Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ and takes aim at Trump during fund-raiser

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented by saying that Biden’s “churlish” remark could hardly hurt Putin but was a “huge shame” for the United States. “Clearly, Mr. Biden behaves in the Hollywood cowboy style to serve internal political interests,” Peskov said.

Biden was talking about climate change when he said, “We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

SAN FRANCISCO — During a fund-raiser for his reelection campaign Wednesday night, President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” and took aim at former president Donald Trump’s comments comparing himself to the Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.

Putin in comments to Russian state TV on Thursday called Biden’s remarks “an absolutely adequate reaction” to his earlier statement that Russia would prefer to see Biden win a second term as a more experienced and predictable politician than Donald Trump.

“Because he cannot say: ‘Volodya, well done, thank you, you helped me a lot,’” Putin said. “We understand what is happening there from an internal political point of view and this reaction is absolutely adequate. Which means I was right,” the Russian president added.

Speaking to donors at a private San Francisco home Wednesday as part of a three-day California swing to raise money for his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden also said he was astounded by recent comments made by his likely Republican challenger.

Trump compared the suspicious prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his own legal troubles in the United States. Trump was fined $350 million after a New York judge found he lied for years about his wealth on financial statements in his companies. Trump said the ruling was a form of “communism or fascism.”

“Some of the things that this fellow’s been saying, like he’s comparing himself to Navalny and saying that — because our country’s become a communist country, he was persecuted, just like Navalny was persecuted. I don’t know where the hell this comes from,” Biden said.

“I mean, if I stood here 10, 15 years ago and said any of this, you’d all think I should be committed,” he said. “It astounds me.”

“I’ve been around a long time and I’ve never quite seen a crowd like this MAGA Republican crowd,” Biden added, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. “They seem to have very little moral compass on what is important to people.”

During a campaign fund-raiser in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, Biden highlighted his efforts to help middle-class Americans and warned that a win in November for Trump could lead to a nationwide abortion ban, more Republican efforts to undo the health insurance program started during President Barack Obama’s administration and more policies that would disproportionately help the wealthy.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden calls today’s Republicans in Congress ‘worse’ than Strom Thurmond

President Biden, speaking at a campaign fund-raiser in San Francisco on Wednesday night, compared current Republicans in Congress to the “real racists” he served with as a senator in the 1970s and claimed today’s GOP lawmakers are “worse” and have “become a party of chaos and division.”

“I’ve been a senator since ‘72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond,” Biden said, referencing the South Carolina Republican senator who died in 2003. “I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race. But guess what? These guys are worse. These guys do not believe in basic democratic principles.”

Biden, according to a pool report on the fund-raiser, recalled being asked to give the eulogy at Thurmond’s funeral, saying, “I told the truth.”

“By the time Strom left, he did terrible things. But by the time he left, he had more African Americans in his staff than any other member in Congress. He voted to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act,” Biden said of Thurmond.

“I’m not making him more than he was. But my point is at least you could work with some of these guys,” Biden added. “Time and again, Republicans show they are the party of chaos and division.”

Thurmond was once a longtime segregationist who later embraced a policy of racial inclusion and voted to reauthorize the VRA in the 1990s. On the campaign trail in 2019, Biden apologized for comments warmly reminiscing about his working relationships with Southern segregationists while he was in the Senate.

WASHINGTON POST

N.Y. judge signs $350m judgment against Trump in business fraud case

NEW YORK — New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday signed a more than $350 million judgment against Donald Trump for a decade-long civil fraud scheme in which lenders and insurance companies were deceived by the ex-president and his company.

The judgment formalizes Engoron’s 92-page decision and order issued last week that includes the financial penalty, plus interest, and non-monetary restrictions that will overhaul the Trump Organization’s leadership structure and will take control away from Trump and his adult sons.

Engoron, in an email exchange posted to the court docket, denied requests by Trump’s attorneys to allow time to argue for changes to the document as proposed by the New York attorney general. The docket was updated Thursday afternoon to show Engoron had signed the judgment.

Engoron found that Trump’s side offered no basis to delay the process.

“You have again asked for time to file a proposed counter-judgment again without explaining in what way the Attorney General’s proposed judgment is incorrect … and again without specifying how your proposed judgment would differ,” Engoron wrote to Trump attorney Clifford S. Robert.

Trump’s attorneys Wednesday requested a month-long delay in enforcement of the civil fraud judgment of more than $350 million against the former president, saying they had concerns with a proposal drafted by the state attorney general’s office.

In a flurry of filings, Robert argued that lawyers for the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James should have consulted with the defense on the drafting of the proposed judgment.

Robert asked for Engoron, who issued the judgment, to give the defense a chance to file a proposed counter-judgment. Engoron, in an email exchange with Robert, indicated there was “no need for a motion or conference on this” because the judgment the attorney general proposed mirrored the terms of his order.

WASHINGTON POST