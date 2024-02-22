As the Israel-Hamas conflict drags on and so do protests, the issue complicates progressive causes

“It’s kind of all consuming right now within the progressive community,” said California Representative Jared Huffman, a progressive Democrat particularly active on climate change who has made qualified calls for a cease-fire. “Just the angst of it all. ... There’s a strain [on relationships] for sure. That’s not something anybody really wants to talk about.”

But the focus on the conflict is also having ripple effects behind the scenes of the far left, making it difficult for other progressive issues to break through or coalitions to organize, and straining relationships among lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON — The anger among progressive elected officials and advocates over the ongoing conflict in Gaza has become a palpable presence in recent months, from protests frequently interrupting President Biden and other politicians to large demonstrations in major cities.

In light of the intense reactions to the protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas sparked by the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, many lawmakers and staff refuse to even discuss the situation publicly, especially those who view the issue with more nuance, lest their comments complicate relationships with their colleagues — or constituents — further.

Members of the Progressive Caucus, a group of more than 100 lawmakers that has been split by the issue, lamented to the Globe about a lack of space for nuance in debate and a feeling that those with opposing viewpoints are demonized. Two members who support Israel, New York Representative Ritchie Torres and Florida Representative Lois Frankel, have reportedly left the caucus over the disagreements and no longer appear on the group’s online member list. Neither responded to a request for comment.

“It’s set a disorienting tone for the last three months, because it’s split people off,” one caucus member said on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about internal conversations. “It’s left a lot of raw feelings, is just my sense, people are tiptoeing around each other a bit.”

Some on the left fear the longer the fighting in the Middle East continues, the more their membership will fracture, jeopardizing causes that usually are top on their agenda during election years. That’s especially true as consequential battles over climate change, LGBTQ rights, immigration, and abortion rights are already raging at the state level and will only gear up into November.

“It makes it hard to coalesce at a time when Democrats really do need to stay united, both because there’s an opportunity, because Republicans are so fractured. But you look at the polls, I mean, everybody needs to be behind our nominee,” the lawmaker said.

Republicans, who have spent months chaotically navigating their own internal brawls, have been eager to exploit these divisions among Democrats. In the GOP-controlled House, leadership has scheduled a steady stream of pro-Israel resolutions designed to bait progressives into voting no, allowing the right to portray Democrats as antisemitic. One resolution that purported to condemn antisemitism, for example, also declared anti-Zionism as categorically antisemitic, something Jewish Democrats in Congress spoke out against as an oversimplification.

The fractures among Democrats are even more apparent on the campaign trail, where protesters have become a fixture, frequently interrupting or confronting Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other candidates. Protests have targeted offices of lawmakers and disrupted commutes in cities nationwide. Multiple congressional offices told the Globe they’ve come to expect protests at events but aren’t changing strategy to avoid them, and are receiving a flood of phone calls and missives on the issue.

During the New Hampshire primary, there was an effort by progressive activists to get voters to write in “cease-fire” on their Democratic ballots, though it ultimately netted few votes. In Michigan, a state with a large Arab American community, advocates including Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, are encouraging Democratic voters to choose “uncommitted” in the presidential primary to send a message to the Biden administration to do more to pressure Israel to withdraw from the conflict. The war has reportedly also caused divisions in the abortion rights movement, one of the biggest issues in the upcoming election.

Internal staff disputes have also become common in Washington, as evidenced by open letters from anonymous administration staff or targeting members of Congress, such as the one from former staffers for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Organizers of the protests calling for a cease-fire say the energy they are pouring into the cause is necessary, given the magnitude of the loss of life and suffering in Gaza. More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands more have been displaced and injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

But many progressives dispute the notion the intense activism around Gaza is detracting from other causes. They see all their issues as intertwined, with the situation in Gaza being the most urgent. They also note that with little action on anything else in Washington, it’s a logical focus.

“It’s all interconnected, and I think that is a perspective that is fairly natural for organizers who came up through the Black Lives Matter movement, through the Occupy movement, through the Sunrise movement,” said Willie Burnley Jr., a Somerville city councilor, progressive activist, and former campaign staffer to both Massachusetts senators. “There are people who claim they’re progressive and don’t support a cease-fire. I don’t believe them.”

The linkages were clear last week at a protest that brought together immigration advocates and pro-cease-fire groups over the foreign aid bill that was being debated in the Senate. Progressives struggled to sway those talks over adding hard-line border security measures to the foreign aid package before the deal fell apart because of Republican objections. But pro-immigrant groups joined with pro-cease-fire groups as well as racial justice organizations and a climate group in Washington last week to oppose the remaining aspects of the foreign aid package for its support to Israel, linking the causes.

Progressives acknowledge a longer conflict could be a drag on progressive campaigning, including in the November election. Burnley said he’s seen many activists become despondent that their protests are going unheeded, and warned he doesn’t see Biden distinguishing himself much from Donald Trump on the issue. Stephanie Taylor, cofounder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee that backs progressive political candidates and causes, echoed Burnley in placing the onus on Democratic leaders and the president.

“Of course, we’re in an existential fight for democracy ... and if democracy falls, all other issues are also at risk,” Taylor said. “So the best thing we can do, if we care about all of our issues, if we care about our democracy, is to stop supporting Israel’s assault on Gaza.”

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading progressive, noted the overlap in many of the groups and individuals involved in left-leaning causes with the pro-Palestinian protests, and that the issue is taking up a lot of attention. But, she added, it’s necessary given the humanitarian concerns.

She acknowledged the past several months have been “very challenging” and “strained relationships” on a lot of fronts, but said that spoke the importance of ending the conflict.

Indeed, Biden himself urged a “temporary cease-fire” in remarks on Friday, as he has taken a harder line on Israel’s actions in Gaza in recent weeks. Many of the lawmakers who initially defended Israel’s military invasion of Gaza have also heightened their calls for the US to ensure the military action comports with international law.

“It only adds to the urgency for us to address this issue, in my view, secure a cease-fire, so that we can also direct more forcefully — after securing progress there — victory in other areas as well,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.