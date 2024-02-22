Will Harvard ever get another professor like Harvey Mansfield?

Or his unabashed emphasis on excellence, to the point that he earned the nickname “Harvey C-minus Mansfield” for his resistance to grade inflation.

It wasn’t just the tailored suits and shined shoes he wore to class. Or his open espousal of some traditional views, including on the differences between men and women.

Over the six decades that Harvey C. Mansfield taught political philosophy at Harvard, he came to seem like the last of his kind.

It was also his classical-style teaching: He stood for careful reading of “the great books” — Machiavelli and Aristotle, Tocqueville and America’s Founding Fathers. And for debating the eternal questions — “questions of the good life,” he says: “What is it, and what kind of politics will get us to the good life, if any?”

Most unfashionable of all, Mansfield was a conservative on a campus that leaned more and more to the left during his tenure, which ended last spring. Only 1 percent of professors in a 2022 Harvard Crimson poll identified themselves as conservative.

Republican US Senator Tom Cotton, a former student, said in a recent speech honoring Mansfield that colleagues long portrayed him as a “hidebound relic.” But Mansfield’s dissents proved prescient, Cotton said; he was “a prophet of the damage his beloved university was about to do to itself.”

“Harvey has said, ‘They let me talk, but they never listened.’ If only they had!”

Harvey Mansfield teaching his class on political philosophy in 2001. WIGGS, Jonathan GLOBE STAFF STAF

Among his admonitions, Mansfield challenged affirmative action, newer “studies” departments like women’s studies, and the expanding diversity bureaucracy. Not to mention grade inflation so rampant that nearly 80 percent of Harvard marks are now A’s. His pointed critiques of how the university was deviating from its educational mission in recent years did presage many of the diatribes directed at beleaguered Harvard in recent weeks.

For decades, “he was a lone voice in all of Harvard,” says Mansfield’s wife, Anna Mansfield. Now, some who are newly critical “look at Harvey and say, ‘Oh, there were actually people who have been saying this for 40 years.’”

For all his fault-finding, Mansfield, who turns 92 next month, says he loves Harvard. And the recent blows to what many call its brand but he calls its “honor” have left him “outraged — outraged, but not surprised.”

In his view, the university allowed the overwhelmingly dominant progressive left on campus to subvert its true purpose of generating and sharing knowledge. Instead, it centered progressive issues like critical social justice, diversity, and equity, and that politicization naturally triggered political opposition.

“The immediate cause of hostility toward Harvard is its unconcern for the half of America that doesn’t vote for the Democratic Party,” says Mansfield, a leading scholar of Machiavelli’s pragmatic insights into the dynamics of power. “It was just this simple lack of political calculation.”

The recent barrage of attacks on Harvard began with appalled outcries against students who defended Hamas in the wake of its Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and then-president Claudine Gay’s response. They continued through Gay’s disastrous testimony in Congress and her resignation amid accusations of plagiarism.

Some at Harvard have been decrying “outside interference” on issues such as Gay’s fitness to be president, Mansfield says. But he argues that the university had no right to expect that it could stay apolitical while it was trying to educate students so they would pursue aims favored by the left. “Harvard’s mission was exactly to interfere with our society,” he says. “That was a political mission.”

Among other fixes, Mansfield says, the university should hire more conservative professors — even just a sprinkling more.

Recently retired Harvard professor Harvey Mansfield with his wife Anna in their Cambridge home. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

‘Contrarian, but with a light touch’

Mansfield’s retirement last year, along with that of another political theorist, Richard Tuck, left the government department with at least two slots to fill — hiring that could serve as a bellwether for how the Harvard powers that be will respond to this pivotal moment.

Mansfield won’t specify his choice for successor, saying only: “Like all of Harvard, the government department has an opportunity to show that it believes in viewpoint diversity.”

The chair of the government department, Daniel Carpenter, sounds a similar note. “No scholar is replaceable as such, and Harvey, to the max, is an exemplar of that,” he says. “It’s not about finding the next Harvey. It’s about having a culture of recruitment and hiring where we consider philosophical, ideological, and methodological diversity.”

That doesn’t mean that every single viewpoint will be represented on the faculty, Carpenter adds. “It does mean that I think we do not want to reproduce ourselves,” he says. “If you have a department that’s very unrepresentative of the American public, then you’re not going to be having the arguments that need to happen. Many people live in a bubble in which their ideas aren’t criticized.”

Over his Harvard years, Mansfield modeled a particular pre-Trump type of conservatism: gentlemanly, soft-spoken, grounded in reason, often humorous, though unsparing in its attacks on flaws in arguments.

Some colleagues and students saw him as an irritating gadfly, and one graduate student even put up a website featuring Mansfield quotes deemed most objectionable, from his praise for manliness and femininity to his description of radical feminists as “unerotic.”

But many colleagues to his left clearly enjoyed engaging with him. At an October event to honor his retirement, longtime colleague Michael Sandel, a professor of political philosophy, called him modest and gentle but also a “scathing critic” of modern political science.

Mansfield was the William R. Kenan Jr. professor of government until his retirement. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Political commentator Bill Kristol, another former student, described Mansfield as “contrarian, but with a light touch,” and praised his willingness to “stand against prevailing opinion but in a serious and thoughtful way, not a self-promoting way.”

In one of Mansfield’s final classes on American democracy last spring, he explained in a brief aside why he opposed affirmative action, just weeks before the Supreme Court ruled against it.

It violates the principle of meritocracy, he argued, and it is also insulting to affirmative action beneficiaries by implying they are somehow inferior. As for using present discrimination to address past discrimination, “two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said.

That position on affirmative action is widely held in the United States, but expressing it at Harvard would seem to require some bravery. The campus has had so many “cancel culture” complaints that it scores at the bottom of college free speech ratings, and an Academic Freedom Council was recently founded to address the atmosphere.

But “it doesn’t take too much courage to stand up against a blind majority,” Mansfield maintains, “and it’s of great benefit to democracy.”

Psychology professor Steven Pinker, who helped found the Academic Freedom Council, says there’s no consensus among professors about whether any hiring preference should be given to conservatives, “but at least it’s become a talking point among faculty for the first time ever.”

When the university lost Mansfield, he notes, it lost its most obvious answer to the frequently asked question “So does Harvard have any conservative professors?”

Not just going along

After Mansfield’s final class last April, the dozens of students in attendance rose to give him a prolonged ovation. They were the last of a very long line: At about 100 students per year over 61 years, Mansfield likely taught over 6,000. He has written or translated more than a dozen books and is now working on three more.

Asked for her thoughts amid the after-class hubbub, freshman Eunice Chae said she was deeply glad she took the course. “It taught me to look with a different perspective,” she said.

Other students mourned the “hole” his retirement would leave in the department and said his teaching had changed their lives.

“He cares,” said senior Josiah Meadows. “Not only about students excelling in their understanding of political philosophy but also using what they’ve learned to be good people as well.”

Mansfield conveyed a Socratic sense of freedom to think aloud without the self-censorship that afflicts many students these days, said fellow senior Justin Lopez.

“Professor Mansfield shows you’re not actually going to get censored if you’re pursuing the truth at Harvard, because you’re doing the right thing,” he said. Mansfield has inspired students “to believe in something rather than just go along with the tide of history.”

As Harvard continues to grapple with what some call the “moral rot” displayed by student groups that support Hamas, Mansfield offers his prescription: “Taking the side of primitive savagery is the result of nihilistic thinking,” he says, “and it needs to be addressed on the level of thought.”

“Movements or student groups that challenge the whole idea of civilized behavior should be forced to defend themselves,” he says. “We need a return to debate. Harvard doesn’t debate. It emotes.”

Freelancer Carey Goldberg has been the Boston bureau chief for The New York Times and Bloomberg News, and a staff reporter for the Globe, WBUR, and the Los Angeles Times.