What’s the matter with Milton?

Your editorial states, “The housing shortage in Eastern Massachusetts is real, and every community needs to do its part to address it.” That’s true in Greater Boston and across Massachusetts. For MBTA communities, the law requires 177 municipalities to allow the homes we need. For all 351 cities and towns, it means proactively zoning for and investing in the homes that people, our neighborhoods, and our economy need in order to prosper.

Re “Milton voters rejected a housing plan, but the state can’t let that be the last word” (Ideas, Feb. 18): We’re at a critical juncture in Massachusetts. Will we put ourselves on the path to a bright future where everyone can thrive? Or will we put our heads in the sand as escalating home prices and rents push people and businesses out of state, the number of individuals and families experiencing homelessness rises, and our Main Streets begin to look like ghost towns with vacant storefronts?

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

As Milton says no, more than 25 MBTA communities have submitted multifamily zoning districts to the state for approval, and the rest are working to create their districts. Let’s rise to the occasion like Massachusetts always does. Let’s say yes to more homes in our neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Rachel Heller

Chief executive officer

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association

Boston





Residents get scared by large numbers, especially when they’re misleading

Some of the recent coverage of the Milton referendum has made reference to a zoning plan that would have permitted more than 2,400 units. While helpful for planners and policy makers, this figure, as called for under the MBTA Communities Act, is very unhelpful to regular residents trying to understand how much development is likely to result from rezoning.

Milton commissioned a fiscal impact analysis that predicted that between about 900 and 1,000 new units were likely.

Advertisement

To be sure, not all towns will have production estimates, as Milton did. But when they do, please cite those estimates instead, because even when you couch it in qualifying language, it’s the larger number that sticks in the mind of the reader — and the voter.

Nate Stell

Boston





Town’s ‘no’ vote is a shining example of why local control is a poor system

Milton’s recent vote to overturn its own Town Meeting’s zoning plan is another example of why such local control should be abolished. It disenfranchises those most affected by it. Those struggling in the face of the housing shortage — for example, teachers, first responders, and people in the service industry — who don’t live in a certain community don’t get a vote.

People don’t shop for a home in just one city or town. They compare different communities for the best options to suit their needs. And it’s not just the Boston area that needs more housing. Residents of cities and towns in Western Massachusetts, for example, frequently push back against housing proposals. Or they attempt to obscure their resistance by claiming the proposals are flawed but failing to produce an alternative plan of their own, as was the case with the obstructionists in Milton.

What’s more, many residents don’t attend their annual town meetings and relatively few turn out for elections of municipal officials. So only a small percentage of a community is making these decisions.

The current system is antiquated and ineffectual. It allows privileged classes of voters to perpetuate hardships for others by preventing desperately needed housing in their communities just because they were there first.

Advertisement

Michael Seward

Sunderland

The writer is a licensed real estate broker.