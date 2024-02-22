Nikki Haley’s foreign policy is an antidote to the GOP’s isolationism

Haley had barely replaced Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida — remember him? — as Trump’s principal rival when a myopic media handicapping became the dynamic driving the campaign coverage. That compressed narrative ran this way: Haley surely wouldn’t beat Trump in Iowa, and even if she did well in New Hampshire, there really wasn’t anywhere else where she was competitive, which left her no plausible pathforward, so the only real question to ask was, when would she get out?

Good for her. No matter how long the odds, Haley is delivering a message her party needs to hear as it retreats like a myopic snapping turtle into an isolationist shell.

Nikki Haley faces an expected primary loss Saturday in her home state of South Carolina, where she was twice elected governor. This week, on the cusp of that contest, she vowed that no matter what happens, she intends to stay in the Republican presidential primary race to the end.

Now, I’m hardly one to argue against a healthy quotient of horse-race coverage and commentary. But that shouldn’t eclipse issue coverage. More attention should be paid to the reasons why the candidates are running, to their positions on the crucial issues of the day.

That’s particularly true this time around, since the Republican Party is embroiled in a massive identity crisis.

From 1952, the year Dwight Eisenhower, former Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, beat isolationist Robert Taft of Ohio for the GOP presidential nomination, the GOP had essentially been an internationalist party. That is, one that believed the United States should lead the Western world and contain the expansionist plans of dictatorial states.

Then came Donald Trump, an authoritarian-admiring, strongman-aspiring, NATO-skeptic whose America First foreign policy is steadily supplanting the GOP’s post-World War II tenets in favor of neo-isolationism.

The Republican retreat from the post-World War II foreign-policy consensus continues even as Russia makes gains against munitions-starved Ukraine. At Trump’s prompting, more and more Republicans have turned against aiding Ukraine. Senate Republicans are split close to down the middle on that matter, with 22 voting for the aid and 26 against it. House Republicans have fallen almost completely under the sway of Trump’s approach, threatening to oust Speaker Mike Johnson if he so much as brings a Ukraine aid package to the floor.

Yet even for a party with a Russia-admiring faction, the news that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has perished in prison, almost certainly at the command of Russian czar Vladimir Putin, should constitute a wake-up call.

So far we haven’t seen that. But Haley is at least giving voice to the need for the United States to help Ukraine. Not only that, but to keep a strong profile in the world as well.

The former United Nations ambassador recognizes Putin for the thug he is and not the expansionist geopolitical genius Trump considers him. She called the Russia leader out during a Fox News town hall in South Carolina and criticized Trump for his failure to do so. Haley has also been castigating Trump for his recent comments that if NATO members don’t meet voluntary defense-spending targets, he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever they hell they want” to them.

By contrast, Trump’s reaction to Navalny’s death was not to blame Putin but rather to repeatedly compare his legal woes to Navalny’s persecution. For example, asked on Fox News about the $355 million in civil fines a New York state judge has imposed in that case, Trump replied: “It is a form of Navalny. It is a form of communism or fascism.”

The comparison, of course, is absurd. Navalny risked and lost his life by returning to Russia to oppose Putin, who had him imprisoned and probably ordered his death. Trump’s legal problems include four sets of criminal indictments, two of which came at the state level, two of which occurred after an investigation by an independent special counsel, plus the civil verdict that he lied about his wealth on official documents he used to secure loans.

Like so much of his nonsense, the ludicrosity of Trump’s comparison doesn’t seem to register with a party huddled in a MAGA muddle. Still, the GOP needs a national figure speaking time-tested foreign-policy truths to a party whose frontrunner is a Putin-admiring NATO skeptic.

That alone justifies Haley’s continuance in the race — just as that should compel more media attention to what she has to say as she campaigns against Trump and Trumpism.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.