THC-infused gummies shouldn’t be sold without regulation

The problem, as documented in recent news stories by CommonWealth Beacon and the Boston Globe , is that products made from hemp-derived compounds are falling into a regulatory loophole. While technically illegal, no one is enforcing the laws prohibiting their sale, so drinks, gummies, and other edible products infused with cannabis-derived psychoactive compounds have become readily available. These products can be dangerous and intoxicating and lack the labeling and testing requirements that ensure consumer safety when purchasing state-sanctioned marijuana products. Because they are largely unregulated, unless a town passes a bylaw, there is no specific prohibition on selling them to minors. The products also provide unfair competition to legal marijuana dispensaries since they are sold without paying the state’s marijuana tax.

Massachusetts law tightly regulates marijuana products. So why are THC-infused seltzers and gummies with delta-8 on the shelves in liquor stores, smoke shops, and convenience stores?

“It’s providing a huge risk to consumers who don’t necessarily know what they’re getting,” said Ryan Dominguez, executive director of the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition, a trade organization representing the cannabis business in Massachusetts.

It’s a risk that needs to be eliminated.

The growth in the new industry was sparked by the federal legalization of hemp in a 2018 farm bill. Hemp is defined as a cannabis plant that has less than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC (the compound that causes a high). A cannabis plant with more THC is considered marijuana. Hemp’s legalization led to the commercial development of products featuring CBD, a compound in hemp that preliminary research suggests has therapeutic benefits. Companies have also been extracting the small amount of THC and using a chemical process that turns CBD into a synthetic compound called delta-8 THC.

Early research suggests that delta-8 has the same “high” as other forms of THC and the same potential for side effects, including rare cases of psychosis. According to a CDC bulletin, between January and July 2021, poison control centers received 660 calls nationwide about exposures to delta-8 THC, of which 18 percent required hospitalization and 39 percent involved kids under 18.

Without accurate testing and labeling, there is no way to know how much THC is in these products or whether they contain other contaminants like metals or chemicals — both issues have been raised by independent testing. They can be packaged to look like common junk foods, which can appeal to children.

Courts have ruled that hemp-derived delta-8 is legal under the farm bill. But that does not necessarily mean it can be used in food. The US Food and Drug Administration says neither CBD or delta-8 THC have been approved as food additives and recently it has started cracking down on the sale of infused edibles across state lines. But as with marijuana, the compounds are subject to different laws in different states. In Massachusetts, state regulators have said it is illegal to process or sell hemp-derived delta-8 products, and farmers licensed to grow hemp in Massachusetts cannot use it for most edible products (with exceptions for hemp seeds and their derivatives).

Despite that, state agencies have largely passed the buck and left enforcement to local boards of health, which often lack the resources — or will — to crack down on sales. Cheryl Sbarra, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, said many local boards are under-resourced, and catching which retailers are selling a growing range of hemp-derived products is like “playing whack-a-mole.”

As a result, products are proliferating, worrying public health officials and frustrating those playing by the rules.

Laura Beohner, founder of the Massachusetts Hemp Coalition and a licensed hemp processor, pointed out the inconsistency that according to Massachusetts state laws she cannot make edibles, but a nearby gas station can sell unregulated products from other states. “I’m just waiting for regulation to come in,” Beohner said.

The ideal solution would be for the federal government to provide clear regulations to govern public health and safety for all cannabis-derived products. Federal regulation is necessary because today, many hemp-derived products that contain THC are sold online and shipped across the country. Online sellers also are increasingly selling cannabis flower that meets the legal definition of hemp, but which, when smoked, becomes identical to marijuana. (This is legal because the farm bill defines hemp based on the amount of delta-9 THC in a plant, but does not regulate the amount of THCA, a compound that only causes a high when burned.)

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell signed a letter with 12 attorneys general from states that have legalized marijuana urging the Biden administration to reschedule marijuana, saying that it will make it easier for states to set standards for legal products and work to eliminate the illicit market and the “unregulated intoxicating hemp products that currently operate in interstate commerce.”

But until the federal government acts, state regulators should establish clear statewide rules for all cannabis-derived products appearing on Massachusetts shelves or being mailed to Massachusetts, including age restrictions and requirements for accurate labeling. It’s not fair to the state’s tax-paying, rule-following businesses to let this loophole persist. A teenager can’t walk into a store and buy alcohol or marijuana. They shouldn’t be able to buy cannabis-infused seltzer either.

